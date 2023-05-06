Katy Perry Responds After Video of Her Searching for Her Seat at King Charles III's Coronation Goes Viral

Katy Perry sparked memes after a video of herself looking for her seat at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation circulated on social media.

Hats off to Katy Perry for maintaining a sense of humor about going viral for an awkward royal moment.

In a May 6 video circulating on social media, the "Firework" singer is seen searching for her seat at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. As the singer made her way past several people sitting in the pews of Westminster Abbey in London, she appeared temporarily lost, with her vision seemingly partially obscured by her massive lilac fascinator.

Hours after the ceremony, the singer, who wore a custom lilac Vivienne Westwood skirt suit to the historic event, tweeted, "Don't worry guys i found my seat."

The video sparked several memes. One person reshared the video on Twitter, writing, "Me trying to find my mom at a full supermarket." Another user tweeted, "Me arriving late to yoga class and trying to find a spot."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

On May 7, Katy is set to perform at the Coronation Concert, along with fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and the British pop group Take That.

In 2020, the King had appointed Katy to be an ambassador to the British Asian Trust. "It's an organization that helps end child trafficking, which is massive," the singer told E! News in April. "It really aligns with all of the other things that I do with UNICEF and just being a mother. These are my values. And I'm so glad I get to be there and represent that. He asked me to do that and asked me to sing, and I was like, ‘Yes!'"

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

See photos of more guests at the coronation below:

