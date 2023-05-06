Prince Louis Yawning at King Charles III's Coronation Is a Total Mood

While Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids had a lot of adorable moments during King Charles III's coronation, it may have been Prince Louis' candid reactions that took the crown.
Like when the 5-year-old was spotted letting out a big yawn during the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Or, when he was seen looking towards the ceiling, gazing up at his mom and pointing something out to his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.
And followers couldn't get enough. "Prince Louis: Meme King," one social media user tweeted about Louis, who previously gave fans a giggle at the Platinum Jubilee celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II last June. "#Yawn." Added another, "Spotlight of the show."
To be fair, the two-hour service was a lot for the young royal to sit through, and fans seemed to understand.
"Bless him," one tweeted. "It's so hard for a 5year old to sit still!" Wrote another, "He's doing very well. Cutie pie."
And at one point, Louis—who was also part of the procession into the church where he sweetly held Charlotte's hand—took a short break. As ITV royal editor Chris Ship tweeted, "At age 5, we are told he will be seated and then 'retire' for a while during the 2 hour service."
Still, Louis was back in time to watch the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla take part in the procession out of the church, with him singing "God Save The King" before joining them along with his fellow family members. They then rode off in carriages to Buckingham Palace.
Days before the event, Kate had been asked whether she thought Louis would behave at the historic occasion.
"Yeah, I hope so," she said in a video shared by TikTok user @catherinegulgapar. "You never quite know."
To see more of Louis, Charlotte and brother Prince George's precious moments from the big day, scroll on.