Prince Louis Yawning at King Charles III's Coronation Is a Total Mood

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child Prince Louis had a number of adorable, candid moments during King Charles III’s coronation. See photos of the 5-year-old at the big event.

By Elyse Dupre May 06, 2023 12:54 PMTags
While Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids had a lot of adorable moments during King Charles III's coronation, it may have been Prince Louis' candid reactions that took the crown.

Like when the 5-year-old was spotted letting out a big yawn during the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Or, when he was seen looking towards the ceiling, gazing up at his mom and pointing something out to his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

And followers couldn't get enough. "Prince Louis: Meme King," one social media user tweeted about Louis, who previously gave fans a giggle at the Platinum Jubilee celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II last June"#Yawn." Added another, "Spotlight of the show." 

To be fair, the two-hour service was a lot for the young royal to sit through, and fans seemed to understand.

"Bless him," one tweeted. "It's so hard for a 5year old to sit still!" Wrote another, "He's doing very well. Cutie pie."

photos
Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

And at one point, Louis—who was also part of the procession into the church where he sweetly held Charlotte's hand—took a short break. As ITV royal editor Chris Ship tweeted, "At age 5, we are told he will be seated and then 'retire' for a while during the 2 hour service."

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Still, Louis was back in time to watch the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla take part in the procession out of the church, with him singing "God Save The King" before joining them along with his fellow family members. They then rode off in carriages to Buckingham Palace.

Days before the event, Kate had been asked whether she thought Louis would behave at the historic occasion.

"Yeah, I hope so," she said in a video shared by TikTok user @catherinegulgapar. "You never quite know." 

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

To see more of Louis, Charlotte and brother Prince George's precious moments from the big day, scroll on.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
Making Faces

In true Lous fashion, the prince made one of his silly faces while riding in the family carriage.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Cheeky Moment

George stuck his tongue out while standing in line with his fellow pages.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of their carriage as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Settled In

The family sat in the front row.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
All Dressed Up

For the occasion, Charlotte wore an outfit designed by Alexander McQueen.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Mini Yawn

Louis let out a small yan during the ceremony.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Despite being known for his cheekiness, Louis was largely on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
All Grown Up

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Looking Regal

Little Louis looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Just Like Mama

Charlotte rocked a silver bullion and crystal flower crown similar to Kate's Alexander McQueen headpiece.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mom's Mini-Me

Kate escorted Charlotte and Louis out of Westminster Abbey following the coronation.

