Prince Louis Yawning at King Charles III's Coronation Is a Total Mood

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: The New Line of Succession

While Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids had a lot of adorable moments during King Charles III's coronation, it may have been Prince Louis' candid reactions that took the crown.

Like when the 5-year-old was spotted letting out a big yawn during the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Or, when he was seen looking towards the ceiling, gazing up at his mom and pointing something out to his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

And followers couldn't get enough. "Prince Louis: Meme King," one social media user tweeted about Louis, who previously gave fans a giggle at the Platinum Jubilee celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II last June. "#Yawn." Added another, "Spotlight of the show."

To be fair, the two-hour service was a lot for the young royal to sit through, and fans seemed to understand.

"Bless him," one tweeted. "It's so hard for a 5year old to sit still!" Wrote another, "He's doing very well. Cutie pie."