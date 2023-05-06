Prince Andrew Wears Full Royal Regalia, Prince Harry Remains in a Suit at King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's scandal-plagued brother Prince Andrew wore his Order of the Garter robes to the coronation while Prince Harry once again pinned his military medals to a plain suit.

Prince Andrew didn't have to do anything other than show up at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation, but he came dressed for the occasion.

The king's scandal-plagued younger brother, who stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019, wore his Order of the Garter robes to the May 6 event at Westminster Abbey, where he sat in the third row along with daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their spouses.

Also noticeably in their row was Prince Harry, who donned a plain morning suit for the occasion, pinned with his military medals. Attending without Meghan Markle, he took a seat next to Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank as the ceremony got underway. Andrew sat at the end of the row, next to Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Though Andrew and Harry shed their working-royal status for polar-opposite reasons, the question of what each would wear—both having served in the military—previously came up ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. They both wore suits that day, though they were also granted permission to wear their military uniforms when they stood vigil as the late monarch lay in state at Westminster Hall.

There was no question that Andrew, who is still eighth in line to the throne, would attend the coronation, but he wouldn't have any special duty as brother of the sovereign. He also isn't expected to join Charles and Camilla on the balcony at Buckingham Palace later, an honor usually reserved for senior royals and their families, plus others who played a key role in the ceremony, such as the eight Pages of Honour.

Charles' 9-year-old grandson Prince George served as a page, becoming the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation, as did Camilla's grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, and 12-year-old twins Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes.

Getty Images

Though he wore his blue velvet robe Saturday, Andrew was not at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle last June despite being a Knight of the Garter. He has kept a very low public profile since the queen died in September. 

Getty Images

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not receive one of the 2,000 invitations to the coronation, which she attributed to it being a "state occasion," telling Good Morning Britain that, "being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways."

Scroll on to see all the guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation:

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia & Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK David Cameron & Samantha Cameron,
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway & Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway
Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP
James & Pippa Middleton
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
Andrew & Rosemary Parker Bowles
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Carole Middleton
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Lis Truss & Hugh O'Leary
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece & Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand & Queen Suthida of Thailand
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein & Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan & Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Tindall & Zara Tindall
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco & Princess Charlene of Monaco
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium & Queen Mathilde of Belgium
