Prince Andrew Wears Full Royal Regalia, Prince Harry Remains in a Suit at King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: Prince Harry Arrives in Style!

Prince Andrew didn't have to do anything other than show up at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation, but he came dressed for the occasion.

The king's scandal-plagued younger brother, who stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019, wore his Order of the Garter robes to the May 6 event at Westminster Abbey, where he sat in the third row along with daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their spouses.

Also noticeably in their row was Prince Harry, who donned a plain morning suit for the occasion, pinned with his military medals. Attending without Meghan Markle, he took a seat next to Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank as the ceremony got underway. Andrew sat at the end of the row, next to Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Though Andrew and Harry shed their working-royal status for polar-opposite reasons, the question of what each would wear—both having served in the military—previously came up ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. They both wore suits that day, though they were also granted permission to wear their military uniforms when they stood vigil as the late monarch lay in state at Westminster Hall.