How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana at Coronation

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: Prince Harry Arrives in Style!

Kate Middleton's stunning look consisted of a few crown jewels.

For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony wearing a layered diamond necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana. Her head-turning look was made complete with a royal blue cape and dazzling silver headpiece.

But Kate wasn't the only one from her immediate family that had a regal moment, considering her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte proved she was her mini-me with her royally adorable look. The stylish mother-daughter duo were, of course, joined by dad Prince William and Charlotte's siblings Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

And though the day is quite a special one for Charles, it's worth noting that Prince George also had a very important role for the occasion, serving as one of four Pages of Honour. This officially made him the youngest royal to have a formal role—which included walking in the procession and carrying his grandfather's robes inside Westminster Abbey—for the coronation.