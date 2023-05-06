How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana at Coronation

Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, wearing stunning accessories that paid tribute to the royals.

Kate Middleton's stunning look consisted of a few crown jewels.

For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony wearing a layered diamond necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana. Her head-turning look was made complete with a royal blue cape and dazzling silver headpiece.

But Kate wasn't the only one from her immediate family that had a regal moment, considering her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte proved she was her mini-me with her royally adorable look. The stylish mother-daughter duo were, of course, joined by dad Prince William and Charlotte's siblings Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

And though the day is quite a special one for Charles, it's worth noting that Prince George also had a very important role for the occasion, serving as one of four Pages of Honour. This officially made him the youngest royal to have a formal role—which included walking in the procession and carrying his grandfather's robes inside Westminster Abbey—for the coronation.

Ahead of the ceremony, William and Kate expressed their joy at having their eldest child having such a big role during the occasion.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told People. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

And there's more where that came from. Keep reading to see royally adorable photos of George, Charlotte and Louis at the coronation.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of a car as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Louis was on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

