Prince George Looks All Grown-Up at King Charles III's Coronation

Prince George is reporting for duty as one of the Pages of Honor for King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. See a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son.

Well, these photos are royally adorable.

Prince George sweetly stole the show when he was spotted at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. For the big event, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 9-year-old son—who is serving as one of the eight Pages of Honor and is second in line to the throne behind his father—wore a red uniform lined with gold thread and buttons along with a pair of white gloves.

"The fact that he is going to be such a big part of this coronation really demonstrates that his parents want him to really have that understanding of the monarchy," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News ahead of the coronation, "and that sort of appreciation and respect for the monarchy that starts at a very young age."

So what will George's job entail? Not only do the Pages attend to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the ceremony, but they also take part in the procession at Westminster Abbey. In addition to his grandson George, Charles' Pages include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache. As for Camilla's Pages, they include her grandsons Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles as well as her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

photos
King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment

Of course, George's siblings were there for the historic occasion, too. Princess Charlotte, 8, donned a white ensemble along with a sparkly hair accessory that she wore over a braided updo. As she entered the church in London, she held onto the hand of her younger brother Prince Louis, 5, who sported a navy ensemble. They walked behind their parents during the procession and stood beside them during the ceremony.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

In fact, Sharon said royal admirers will see more of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children in the years to come. 

"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," Sharon told E!. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana —was to make sure their kids have as normal a life, as normal a childhood as possible."

To see more photos of the Wales kids at the coronation, keep scrolling.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of a car as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Louis was on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

