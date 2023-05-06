Prince George Looks All Grown-Up at King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : How Prince William & Kate Middleton Feel About Prince George's Coronation Role

Well, these photos are royally adorable.

Prince George sweetly stole the show when he was spotted at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. For the big event, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 9-year-old son—who is serving as one of the eight Pages of Honor and is second in line to the throne behind his father—wore a red uniform lined with gold thread and buttons along with a pair of white gloves.

"The fact that he is going to be such a big part of this coronation really demonstrates that his parents want him to really have that understanding of the monarchy," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News ahead of the coronation, "and that sort of appreciation and respect for the monarchy that starts at a very young age."

So what will George's job entail? Not only do the Pages attend to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the ceremony, but they also take part in the procession at Westminster Abbey. In addition to his grandson George, Charles' Pages include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache. As for Camilla's Pages, they include her grandsons Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles as well as her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.