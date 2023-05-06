Let's Bow Down to Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton's Twinning Moment at King Charles' Coronation

A coordinated coronation look fit for a princess.

Princess Charlotte arrived at the King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation May 6 alongside her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as younger brother Prince Louis, 5. For the occasion, she wore a white caped dress and matching shoes, with her hair in a low braided bun. But the real star of her look was her silver headpiece: a smaller version of the piece worn by her mother.

Of course, this isn't the first time Charlotte has proven she's the Princess of Wales' mini-me. In fact, just days before the coronation, Kate and William celebrated their daughter's birthday with a new official portrait featuring Charlotte grinning at the camera.



As for where Charlotte's older brother Prince George was as the rest of his family arrived at the event? The 9-year-old arrived separately from his parents and siblings as he had an official role to play during the coronation.