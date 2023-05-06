Let's Bow Down to Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton's Twinning Moment at King Charles' Coronation

A coordinated coronation look fit for a princess.
Princess Charlotte arrived at the King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation May 6 alongside her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as younger brother Prince Louis, 5. For the occasion, she wore a white caped dress and matching shoes, with her hair in a low braided bun. But the real star of her look was her silver headpiece: a smaller version of the piece worn by her mother.
Of course, this isn't the first time Charlotte has proven she's the Princess of Wales' mini-me. In fact, just days before the coronation, Kate and William celebrated their daughter's birthday with a new official portrait featuring Charlotte grinning at the camera.
As for where Charlotte's older brother Prince George was as the rest of his family arrived at the event? The 9-year-old arrived separately from his parents and siblings as he had an official role to play during the coronation.
The now-second in line for the throne served as one of four Pages of Honour for King Charles, making him the youngest royal to have a formal role for the coronation. As a Page of Honour, he carried his grandfather's robes inside Westminster Abbey and walked in the King's procession.
And as William and Kate made it clear when his coronation job was confirmed, they couldn't be more thrilled.
"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told People at the time. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."
Scroll on to see all the royally cute moments of Charlotte and her brothers at the coronation.