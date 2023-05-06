Andrew Parker Bowles Supports Ex-wife Queen Camilla at Her and King Charles III's Coronation

We've got the tea on why Queen Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles turned up to watch his former bride and her husband King Charles III officially be crowned as Britain's new monarchs.

By Sarah Grossbart May 06, 2023 10:36 AMTags
RoyalsEventsKing Charles IIIQueen Camilla
Watch: Royals Expert Breaks Down Coronation Controversies & Festivities

Dare we call Queen Camilla the, uh, queen of conscious uncoupling? Because among the 2,200 at her and husband King Charles III's May 6 coronation at London's Westminster Abbey was her former spouse, Andrew Parker Bowles

The pair—who were wed from 1973 to 1995 and share son Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes—have remained close in the decades since their split paved the way for Camilla, 75, to reunite with the future monarch, 74. The retired British army officer (who also briefly dated Charles' sister Princess Anne) even attended Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding with wife Rosemary Parker Bowles

"Everybody loves Andrew. He's a real charmer," Camilla's friend, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, recently told The Times of the former spouses' close relationship. "Andrew will ring her up and tell her when she's got something wrong and she'll ring him up and say when he's misbehaving. Through adversity, they've kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren."

photos
King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment

In fact, the exes' teenage grandsons (they also share two granddaughters) scored a major role in the coronation. Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles joined Camilla's great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot as her pages of honor, tasked with carrying the train of the newly crowned queen's robes. 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Keep reading to see every other notable name who turned up at the May 6 event. 

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia & Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK David Cameron & Samantha Cameron,
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway & Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway
Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP
James & Pippa Middleton
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
Andrew & Rosemary Parker Bowles
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Carole Middleton
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Lis Truss & Hugh O'Leary
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece & Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand & Queen Suthida of Thailand
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein & Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan & Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Tindall & Zara Tindall
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco & Princess Charlene of Monaco
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium & Queen Mathilde of Belgium
photos
View More Photos From Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

4

See Kate Middleton's Stylish Look at King Charles III's Coronation

5

Kate Middleton Shares Hope on Prince Louis' Coronation Behavior