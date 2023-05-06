Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Royals Expert Breaks Down Coronation Controversies & Festivities

Prince Harry's attire for King Charles III's coronation?

The Duke of Sussex wore a black morning suit along with a white shirt, gray tie and his military medals to the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. As for why he didn't wear his military uniform? While an exact reason has not been given, it may be because he's no longer a working member of the royal family (E! News has reached out to his rep for comment).

After all, Harry—who served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan—was not allowed to wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September for the same reason.

However, the 38-year-old—who stepped back from this role with Meghan Markle back in 2020—tried to keep the focus on his grandmother.

"Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," a spokesperson for the duke—who did wear his military medals to the funeral procession and was allowed to don his uniform at a vigil at the request of the king—told E! News at the time. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."