See King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Golden Arrival at His Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to make the journey to his historic coronation. See their golden arrival:

Watch: King Charles III Coronation: The New Line of Succession

Good as gold. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made quite the entrance when they first appeared at Westminster Abbey for his historic coronation on May 6, where the 74-year-old royal will be crowned the King of England. The couple arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, an enclosed six-horse gold carriage that has special meaning for the royal family. 

Originally named the State Coach Britannia was made to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday. However, after construction was delayed, it became a commemoration for the late monarch's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of her accession.

Making the journey from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond State Jubilee Coach isn't the only nod to Queen Elizabeth that will occur during the big day as Charles will also wear the same two crowns—St. Edward's Crown and the Imperial Crown—his mother wore during her coronation in 1952.

photos
Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

In addition to Charles and Camilla, other guests made stylish arrivals at the coronation, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as Dr. Jill Biden and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Of course, members of Charles' family were in attendance, like his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as His Majesty's two sons: Prince William (along with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children) and Prince Harry, who was not accompanied by Meghan Markle.

In addition to Charles and Camilla's golden arrival, check out all of the other must-see moments from England's first coronation in 70 years:

