See King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Golden Arrival at His Coronation

Good as gold.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made quite the entrance when they first appeared at Westminster Abbey for his historic coronation on May 6, where the 74-year-old royal will be crowned the King of England. The couple arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, an enclosed six-horse gold carriage that has special meaning for the royal family.

Originally named the State Coach Britannia was made to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday. However, after construction was delayed, it became a commemoration for the late monarch's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of her accession.

Making the journey from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond State Jubilee Coach isn't the only nod to Queen Elizabeth that will occur during the big day as Charles will also wear the same two crowns—St. Edward's Crown and the Imperial Crown—his mother wore during her coronation in 1952.