Here's How Sarah Ferguson Is Celebrating the Coronation At Home After Not Being Invited

Watch : Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

Fergie is still ready to par-tea.

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, ex-wife of the monarch's brother Prince Andrew, may not be attending King Charles III's coronation May 6, but that doesn't mean she wasn't celebrating the big day. The A Most Intriguing Lady author took to Instagram May 5 to share photos from the tea party she hosted with Muick and Sandy, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Pembroke Welsh corgis.

"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow," Sarah wrote. "I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!"

The photos featured the precious pooches enjoying tea, named after Queen Camilla, and pastries, including "Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake," at a beautifully decorated table fit for a king.

Leading up to the coronation, a source told E! News that Sarah would not be asked to attend Charles' coronation, which her ex-husband will be attending, per the BBC.