Here's How Sarah Ferguson Is Celebrating the Coronation At Home After Not Being Invited

Fergie is still ready to par-tea.
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, ex-wife of the monarch's brother Prince Andrew, may not be attending King Charles III's coronation May 6, but that doesn't mean she wasn't celebrating the big day. The A Most Intriguing Lady author took to Instagram May 5 to share photos from the tea party she hosted with Muick and Sandy, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Pembroke Welsh corgis.
"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow," Sarah wrote. "I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!"
The photos featured the precious pooches enjoying tea, named after Queen Camilla, and pastries, including "Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake," at a beautifully decorated table fit for a king.
Leading up to the coronation, a source told E! News that Sarah would not be asked to attend Charles' coronation, which her ex-husband will be attending, per the BBC.
Not that she anticipated receiving an invitation.
Ahead of the event, Sarah explained on the ITV show Loose Women on April 5 that she did not expect to attend the coronation. "Because, remember, I am divorced from [Andrew]," she said. "I don't expect—you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."
She went on to previewed her plans for the coronation.
"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing," Sarah shared. "Because that would make me very happy. I always love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good."
Andrew and Sarah, parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain friends following their 1996 divorce and even live together at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, where they are raising Queen Elizabeth II's corgis.
After taking them in following the Queen's death, Sarah gave E! News an update on how Muick and Sandy were doing.
"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny. I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her," Sarah said. "That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."
Look back on Fergie's bond with Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs: