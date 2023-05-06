Taylor Swift Reveals Release Date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour

Watch : Taylor Swift Gives Update After Fans Spot Hand Injury

Taylor Swift has spoken.

On May 5, the pop star announced at the Nashville stop of her The Eras Tour that she'll be releasing a re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now. The enchanting revelation came just as she played "Sparks Fly," the fifth single from the record, as one of her two surprise songs of the night.

"I think rather than me speaking about it," she told the crowd, as the cover art for the upcoming Speak Now (Taylor's Version) flashed across screens at the Nissan Stadium, "I thought I would show you." (Click here to see the cover.)

The new album will be released on July 7. It will contain 22 tracks, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20," a message shared to Taylor's Instagram announcing the re-recording read. "The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."