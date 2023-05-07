Save $423 on an HP Laptop and Get 1 Year of Microsoft Office and Wireless Mouse for Free

Don't miss this major discount on the HP 14" Touch Laptop.

By Marenah Dobin May 07, 2023 2:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: HP Laptop Deal

If you have a temperamental computer it can be incredibly frustrating throughout your day of work or school. If it's time for a new device, but that purchase is just not in your budget right now, today is your lucky day. There is a major deal that you need to check out.

You can save $423 on the HP 14" Touch Laptop with a free wireless mouse and one year of Microsoft Office 365 when you shop at QVC. If you want a more personalized purchase, choose your favorite color. This HP bundle is available in three colors: silver, pastel pink, and navy blue. Don't wait to shop. This price won't be here forever.

HP 14- Inch Touch Laptop Intel 4GB 64GB eMMC with MS365 & HP Wireless Mouse

This HP Intel bundle is available in three colors: silver, pastel pink, and navy blue. You get:

  • HP 14" Touch Laptop
  • Wireless mouse
  • Microsoft Office 365 for 1-year
  • Power Adapter
$843
$420
QVC

