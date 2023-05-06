See Kaia Gerber Join Mom Cindy Crawford for an Epic Reunion With ‘90s Supermodels and Their Kids

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford's Supermodel REUNION!

From one supermodel generation to another.

On May 4, '90s runway stars Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunited together for a memorable dinner in New York City. And if that wasn't already iconic enough, the women brought along their kids as special plus-ones.

Cindy was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, while Christy's daughter Grace Burns, 19, also tagged along for the ride. They were accompanied by Helena's son Mingus Reedus, 23.

For the occasion, Cindy—who shares Kaia and son Presley Gerber, 23, with Rande Gerber—wore a long-sleeved black blouse and blue jeans. In a photo with Grace and Mingus, who are also models like their moms, Kaia can be seen wearing a white lace top and black bottoms.

"Lifelong friendships," Helena captioned a series of Instagram snaps from their epic get-together. "So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much." In response, Kaia wrote in the comments, "such special memories. love you!!!!!"