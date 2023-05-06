We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, it can be ironically tough to pull off. You just need the right beauty products in your arsenal. Of course, the "right" products differ from person to person, which is why it takes most of us a long time to find our go-to products. Buying and trying makeup can get expensive, but if you're on the hunt for good deals, it's worth the quest.
For a limited time, you can get $93 worth of IT Cosmetics makeup for just $38. This bundle has the Your Skin But Better Hydrating Foundation + Skincare and a foundation brush. This product is beloved because it's part-makeup and part-skincare. It delivers buildable, medium coverage while minimizing the appearance of pores, per the brand. It feels so lightweight on my skin even though it delivers reliable coverage. IT Cosmetics claims "after just two weeks, skin looks smoother, skin tone appears more even, and skin texture is visibly refined."
If you already love this product, you know that this is such a good deal. If you're new to IT Cosmetics, this 59% discount is too good to pass up.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation with Brush
Shake the container. Apply one to two pumps of foundation on your skin using this brush, starting at the center of your fac and blending outward. QVC has 26 shades to choose from.
On the fence about shopping? These reviews will convince you that this foundation is an absolute must-have.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation Reviews
A shopper declared, "This is the best foundation I have ever used!! It goes on flawlessly and wears beautifully! Please don't ever discontinue! It's my favorite IT product!"
Another admitted, "I don't write a lot of reviews, but I wanted to give a shout out to this foundation. I'm not one to repurchase makeup products for the simple reason I'm always trying new items. But this ladies, this is something I have now purchased 3 times... I use a foundation brush to apply and my skin looks as good when I get home from work as it did first thing in the morning."
Someone explained, "I waited to try this for so long but finally I thought what the heck. This is perfect as I always seem to prefer a runny consistency with medium coverage. This is it. I like how this spreads so easily and can be built up. It wears beautifully! I love it!"
A reviewer shared, "A little bit goes a long way and it still covers your face leaving it even toned and flawless. I also love the smooth look and feel."
"I have used this liquid makeup for over a year and I will not change, I love it! I just put one little dot on forehead, on each cheek and chin and smooth all over with my IT skin brush. Beautiful coverage, feel and creamy fresh glow of skin and I'm over 70! It's the best for me," a shopper wrote.
