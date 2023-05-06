We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, it can be ironically tough to pull off. You just need the right beauty products in your arsenal. Of course, the "right" products differ from person to person, which is why it takes most of us a long time to find our go-to products. Buying and trying makeup can get expensive, but if you're on the hunt for good deals, it's worth the quest.

For a limited time, you can get $93 worth of IT Cosmetics makeup for just $38. This bundle has the Your Skin But Better Hydrating Foundation + Skincare and a foundation brush. This product is beloved because it's part-makeup and part-skincare. It delivers buildable, medium coverage while minimizing the appearance of pores, per the brand. It feels so lightweight on my skin even though it delivers reliable coverage. IT Cosmetics claims "after just two weeks, skin looks smoother, skin tone appears more even, and skin texture is visibly refined."

If you already love this product, you know that this is such a good deal. If you're new to IT Cosmetics, this 59% discount is too good to pass up.