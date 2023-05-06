MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Live Show Canceled After Drew Barrymore Exit

Watch : Drew Barrymore STEPS DOWN as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

There's been another shakeup to the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The May 7 show will not be broadcasted live as previously planned following host Drew Barrymore's exit, according to executive producer Bruce Gillmer.

"As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create," he said in a statement to E! News May 5, "we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year.

A pre-taped ceremony is scheduled to air in place of the live broadcast.

News of the change comes one day after Barrymore announced she was stepping down as host at this year's awards show in solidarity with the striking members of the Writers Guild of America.