Don’t Miss These Jaw-Dropping Pottery Barn Deals as Low as $6

You don't need to spend a fortune to revamp your home. Pottery Barn has major discounts on furniture, decor, bedding, glassware, and more

By Marenah Dobin May 06, 2023
If you're in the midst of some spring cleaning, the next step is to elevate your home with some new decor and furniture. You don't have to completely overhaul a room to change things up, adding in a statement piece or some budget-friendly decorative elements can have a major impact. Right now, there are some jaw-dropping deals at Pottery Barn, with prices as low as $7. 

Here's your guide to the best deals at Pottery Barn right now:

Looking for more great deals? Here are some standout finds on sale at Pottery Barn.

read
58 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Pottery Barn Deals

Pottery Barn Camelia Chunky Handknit Lumbar Pillow

These pillows are just as soft as your favorite sweater, bringing warmth to any room in your room.

$59
$27
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Handmade Alphabet Marble & Wood Coasters - Set of 4

This initial-adorned coasters bring a personal touch to your home and they're also a thoughtful gift. 

$30
$22
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Jean Round Metal Nightstand

Use this as a chic, modern end table or nightstand. It even has some super subtle storage with a tough-to-detect drawer. 

$299
$239
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw

You just found your new go-to blanket. These sherpa throws are next-level soft and cozy.

$59
$47
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder

Short on storage? Make the most of the vertical storage space in your bathroom with the Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder.

$249
$224
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Positano Guest Towels

Bring the ambiance of Positano to your home with these embroidered towels. You can even personalize them with a monogram.

$22

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Warren Round Bar Cart

You can use a bar cart for so many things. This is a great end table or nightstand. Use this to store toiletries, books, craft supplies, and, of course, bar necessities.

$299
$199
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Modern Glass Votive Candleholder - Neutral

Candles can set a vibe. Dress up your plain votives with these stunning glass candleholders.

$13
$6
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Spanish Bodega Drinking Glasses

If you're looking for new glassware, these cups are a timeless, everyday staple. 

$24
$22
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Mason Stoneware Stackable Alphabet Mug

These initial mugs are classic, yet cute. They're also adorable gifts for a housewarming. 

$10
$7
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Wood Gallery Frames

Turn your empty wall into a gallery with these frames.

$45
$22
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Use this as a cutting board, cheese board, charcuterie board, or centerpiece. 

$39
$20
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Folding Outdoor Bistro Table

This table great to enjoy some time outdoors. It folds up, so you can bring it inside during bad weather. Or you can have it on hand for backup when company comes cover. 

$499
$250
Pottery Barn

