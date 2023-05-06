Don’t Miss These Jaw-Dropping Pottery Barn Deals as Low as $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the midst of some spring cleaning, the next step is to elevate your home with some new decor and furniture. You don't have to completely overhaul a room to change things up, adding in a statement piece or some budget-friendly decorative elements can have a major impact. Right now, there are some jaw-dropping deals at Pottery Barn, with prices as low as $7.
Here's your guide to the best deals at Pottery Barn right now:
- 50% Off Outdoor Furniture
- 50% Off Decor and Candles
- 20% Off Mother's Day Gifts
- 50% Off Planters and Garden
- 50% Off In-Stock Furniture
- 30% Off In-Stock Arm Chairs and Sofas
- 20% Off Bedding
- 20% Off Bath
- 30% Off Rugs
- 20% Off Lighting
- 20% Off Tabletop and Bar
Looking for more great deals? Here are some standout finds on sale at Pottery Barn.
Pottery Barn Deals
Pottery Barn Camelia Chunky Handknit Lumbar Pillow
These pillows are just as soft as your favorite sweater, bringing warmth to any room in your room.
Pottery Barn Handmade Alphabet Marble & Wood Coasters - Set of 4
This initial-adorned coasters bring a personal touch to your home and they're also a thoughtful gift.
Pottery Barn Jean Round Metal Nightstand
Use this as a chic, modern end table or nightstand. It even has some super subtle storage with a tough-to-detect drawer.
Pottery Barn Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw
You just found your new go-to blanket. These sherpa throws are next-level soft and cozy.
Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder
Short on storage? Make the most of the vertical storage space in your bathroom with the Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder.
Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Positano Guest Towels
Bring the ambiance of Positano to your home with these embroidered towels. You can even personalize them with a monogram.
Pottery Barn Warren Round Bar Cart
You can use a bar cart for so many things. This is a great end table or nightstand. Use this to store toiletries, books, craft supplies, and, of course, bar necessities.
Pottery Barn Modern Glass Votive Candleholder - Neutral
Candles can set a vibe. Dress up your plain votives with these stunning glass candleholders.
Pottery Barn Spanish Bodega Drinking Glasses
If you're looking for new glassware, these cups are a timeless, everyday staple.
Pottery Barn Mason Stoneware Stackable Alphabet Mug
These initial mugs are classic, yet cute. They're also adorable gifts for a housewarming.
Pottery Barn Wood Gallery Frames
Turn your empty wall into a gallery with these frames.
Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Use this as a cutting board, cheese board, charcuterie board, or centerpiece.
Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Folding Outdoor Bistro Table
This table great to enjoy some time outdoors. It folds up, so you can bring it inside during bad weather. Or you can have it on hand for backup when company comes cover.
