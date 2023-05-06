Pregnant Bachelor Nation Star Becca Kufrin Reveals Sex of First Baby With Fiancé Thomas Jacobs

Watch : The Bachelor Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Becca Kufrin has blue on the brain.

After all, the Bachelor Nation member was showered with turquoise powder when she found out the sex of her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs' baby on the way. As seen in a video posted on May 5, a ball thrown by the pregnant reality star exploded into blue powder when it was struck by Thomas wielding a baseball bat.

Becca captioned the clip on Instagram, "It's a…LITTLE TOMMY."

The baby boy will be the first child for the couple, who got engaged last summer when Becca popped the question.

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," the 33-year-old told E! News in June of the unconventional proposal, explaining that she was confident Thomas would say yes because "he's not the type of guy to feel emasculated."

"What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," she continued. "It was just the most intimate moment."