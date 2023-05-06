Pregnant Bachelor Nation Star Becca Kufrin Reveals Sex of First Baby With Fiancé Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin has blue on the brain.
After all, the Bachelor Nation member was showered with turquoise powder when she found out the sex of her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs' baby on the way. As seen in a video posted on May 5, a ball thrown by the pregnant reality star exploded into blue powder when it was struck by Thomas wielding a baseball bat.
Becca captioned the clip on Instagram, "It's a…LITTLE TOMMY."
The baby boy will be the first child for the couple, who got engaged last summer when Becca popped the question.
"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," the 33-year-old told E! News in June of the unconventional proposal, explaining that she was confident Thomas would say yes because "he's not the type of guy to feel emasculated."
"What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," she continued. "It was just the most intimate moment."
Indeed, Becca has experienced a few proposals in her lifetime. She accepted Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s ring in 2018 during the 22nd season of The Bachelor, before handing out her a final rose of her own to Garrett Yrigoyen later that year on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Neither relationships stuck, prompting Becca to appear on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, on which she met Thomas.
Though the two got together—and quickly broke up—during the show, fate had other plans and their romance was rekindled after production.
"Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," Becca told E! News last May. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect...But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."
To seal the deal, Thomas returned the favor and got down on one knee in November, proposing with a Brilliant Earth diamond ring during a romantic Sounthern California getaway.
The duo announced Becca's pregnancy last month, almost a year after their engagement. "Party of 5 coming September 2023," they shared in a joint Instagram post April 26. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."