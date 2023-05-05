Kate Middleton Has a Royally Relatable Response to If Prince Louis Will Behave at Coronation Question

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate Anniversary With Bike Ride

Kate Middleton is crossing her fingers for the best royal etiquette from her youngest child.

Ahead of King Charles III's coronation on May 6, the Princess of Wales shared whether or not her and Prince William's son Prince Louis, 5, will be on his best behavior for the big day.

"I hope so," Kate said with a laugh in a TikTok posted May 4. "You never quite know with kids."

After all, it was nearly a year ago when Louis—who is brother to Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8—stole the show with his cheeky antics during his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee four-day celebration.

During a June 2 photo opp at Buckingham Palace's iconic balcony, Louis, who was then 4-years-old, made grumpy faces at the camera and dramatically covered his ears amid the Royal Air Force flypast. A few days later, at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Louis was captured sticking his tongue out at Kate and putting his hand over his mom's mouth to shush her while they had a conversation.