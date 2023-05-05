Priyanka Chopra Shares the One Thing She Never Wants to Miss in Daughter Malti’s Daily Routine

For Priyanka Chopra, motherhood will always be her main mission.
The Citadel star recently shared how she achieves a work-life balance in an exclusive interview with E! News, explaining that one moment she doesn't like to miss is her and Nick Jonas 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie's nighttime routine.
"Being my own boss kind of helps, except when I'm on set," Priyanka said at the May 4 premiere for her new film Love Again. "I can prioritize my scheduling, stop working at a certain time and don't miss bathtime. Those are things that are really important to me."
As for advice for women looking to be their own bosses, too? "It's hard," she confessed. "It doesn't happen to all of us because there are a lot of glass ceilings for women, even now. I think one step at a time and having faith in your strengths."
The 40-year-old added, "Don't let anyone point out your weaknesses to you because that will just curb you. But if you focus on your strengths—because all of us have them—then, one step at a time, you just somehow become your own boss."
And these days, work is a whole lotta fun for Priyanka since Nick, 30, also stars in Love Again.
"Work is play when he is around," the Quantico alum gushed to E! News. "It was just so much fun to have him in the movie and he's such a sport and decided to do it."
The lovebirds started dating in 2018, and tied the knot later that year. They welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.
According to Priyanka, the "Jealous" singer won her over by using his musical talents to pen a very special tune. "He plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I've used," Priyanka shared on the Howard Stern Show May 2. "I didn't want to presume it, so I didn't saying anything. I was like, 'Oh, that's an awesome song.' He was like, 'Yeah, does it sound familiar?' And I was like, 'A few words.' He's like, 'Well, I wrote this for you.'"
And from that moment on, the Baywatch actress knew she was burning up for the Jonas Brother.
"This is what sealed the deal," she added, "He said, 'Look I'm not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you.'"
Love Again is out in theaters now.