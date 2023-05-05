Priyanka Chopra Shares the One Thing She Never Wants to Miss in Daughter Malti’s Daily Routine

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Balancing Motherhood & Career

For Priyanka Chopra, motherhood will always be her main mission.

The Citadel star recently shared how she achieves a work-life balance in an exclusive interview with E! News, explaining that one moment she doesn't like to miss is her and Nick Jonas 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie's nighttime routine.

"Being my own boss kind of helps, except when I'm on set," Priyanka said at the May 4 premiere for her new film Love Again. "I can prioritize my scheduling, stop working at a certain time and don't miss bathtime. Those are things that are really important to me."

As for advice for women looking to be their own bosses, too? "It's hard," she confessed. "It doesn't happen to all of us because there are a lot of glass ceilings for women, even now. I think one step at a time and having faith in your strengths."

The 40-year-old added, "Don't let anyone point out your weaknesses to you because that will just curb you. But if you focus on your strengths—because all of us have them—then, one step at a time, you just somehow become your own boss."