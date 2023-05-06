How Life Will Change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis After the Coronation

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Make no mistake: The coronation is King Charles III's big day.

But it's also a significant occasion for his eldest son Prince William and 9-year-old grandson Prince George, who are now first and second in line to the throne. In fact, when William and Kate Middleton's son served as one of the Pages of Honor, he became the youngest future king to have an official coronation role.

"The fact that he is going to be such a big part of this coronation really demonstrates that his parents want him to have that understanding of the monarchy," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News ahead of the big day, "and that appreciation and respect for the monarchy that starts at a very young age."

The day was a teaching moment for all the Wales kids, including Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Charlotte and Louis even being part of this coronation," she continued, "it's really introducing them to these very large events."