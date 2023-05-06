Exclusive

How Life Will Change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis After the Coronation

Prince William and Prince George had major roles during King Charles III's coronation ceremony. However, it's also a big day for Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Make no mistake: The coronation is King Charles III's big day.

But it's also a significant occasion for his eldest son Prince William and 9-year-old grandson Prince George, who are now first and second in line to the throne. In fact, when William and Kate Middleton's son served as one of the Pages of Honor, he became the youngest future king to have an official coronation role.

"The fact that he is going to be such a big part of this coronation really demonstrates that his parents want him to have that understanding of the monarchy," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News ahead of the big day, "and that appreciation and respect for the monarchy that starts at a very young age."

The day was a teaching moment for all the Wales kids, including Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Charlotte and Louis even being part of this coronation," she continued, "it's really introducing them to these very large events."

Indeed, Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ushered in a new dawn for the kids.

"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," Sharon added. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana—was to make sure their kids have as normal a childhood as possible."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

And while Kate has taken on a new title since Charles became king, there is one role she's been fulfilling for more than a decade: No. 1 champion of her husband.

"This is going to be a really big day for her because she's there to support her father-in-law," Sharon noted. "She's there to support her husband, who's next in line for the throne, and this is a preview for him of what's to come."

To see more photos of George, Charlotte and Louis at the coronation, scroll on.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On the Look Out

Louis pointed something out to his younger sister at the church.

Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
Making Faces

In true Lous fashion, the prince made one of his silly faces while riding in the family carriage.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Rainy Day

Kate and William's youngest child was a total mood on this rainy London day.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Cheeky Moment

George stuck his tongue out while standing in line with his fellow pages.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Photo by Pool/Shutterstock
Twinning

Charlotte sat close to Kate.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of their carriage as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Boys Will Be Boys

Inside the arriage, Louis yawned as his older brother George scratched his nose.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Settled In

The family sat in the front row.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
All Dressed Up

For the occasion, Charlotte wore an outfit designed by Alexander McQueen.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Mini Yawn

Louis let out a small yan during the ceremony.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Despite being known for his cheekiness, Louis was largely on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
All Grown Up

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Looking Regal

Little Louis looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Just Like Mama

Charlotte rocked a silver bullion and crystal flower crown similar to Kate's Alexander McQueen headpiece.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mom's Mini-Me

Kate escorted Charlotte and Louis out of Westminster Abbey following the coronation.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Trio

The siblings sat in a carriage behind their grandparents' Gold State Coach.

RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

Louis flashed a smile from the cart.

