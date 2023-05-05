Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 After Horse-Riding Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The pageant world is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir died at the age of 23, according to her agency Scoop Management. On May 4, the company shared a tribute video featuring photos of the model, writing on Instagram, "Forever in our hearts."

Sienna passed away being taken off life support following horseback riding accident, per News.com.au. According to the Australian outlet, Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney April 2 when her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she spent several weeks on life support before her death.

The beauty queen had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and previously told Gold Coast Magazine she had a "deep and unmoving love for show jumping."

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it," she shared in September. "I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."