Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Latest Reunion Will Have You Saying My Oh My

There's nothing holdin' Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes back from having a great time.
The singers—who broke up in Nov. 2021 after two years of dating—were spotted sharing laughs with each other as they attended a comedy show at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles May 3.
For their night out, the Fifth Harmony alum wore a long-sleeved white shirt layered over a black dress. She paired her look with a silver purse and black heels. Meanwhile, the "Stitches" musician donned a white turtle neck and khaki pants.
After the show, the former couple were seen heading to the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Shawn and Camila's latest outing comes weeks after their intimate reunion at Coachella 2023, during which the pair locked lips on April 14. The steamy kiss left fans wondering if the duo had rekindled their romance.
Though neither have publicly commented on the state of their relationship, Camila recapped her experience at the April musical festival on Instagram April 17, cheekily captioning her photos, "It's whatever."
So, where do the two stand? In March 2022, amid the release his breakup song "When You're Gone," Shawn shared that he and the "Havana" singer were on good terms and he had even reached out to Camila for her input on his music.
"Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship," he told E! News at the time. "I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."
As for Camila, she previously expressed she has nothing but positive feelings about Shawn. "For me, I f--king love Shawn," she told Apple Music in March 2022, per Billboard. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."
Camila was romantically linked to Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch last year, but their relationship fizzled out by February. That month, Shawn sparked romance rumors with Sabrina Carpenter, but later clarified that he and the "Nonsense" singer were "not dating."