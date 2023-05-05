Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Latest Reunion Will Have You Saying My Oh My

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

There's nothing holdin' Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes back from having a great time.

The singers—who broke up in Nov. 2021 after two years of dating—were spotted sharing laughs with each other as they attended a comedy show at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles May 3.

For their night out, the Fifth Harmony alum wore a long-sleeved white shirt layered over a black dress. She paired her look with a silver purse and black heels. Meanwhile, the "Stitches" musician donned a white turtle neck and khaki pants.

After the show, the former couple were seen heading to the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Shawn and Camila's latest outing comes weeks after their intimate reunion at Coachella 2023, during which the pair locked lips on April 14. The steamy kiss left fans wondering if the duo had rekindled their romance.

Though neither have publicly commented on the state of their relationship, Camila recapped her experience at the April musical festival on Instagram April 17, cheekily captioning her photos, "It's whatever."