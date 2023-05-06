Prince Harry Reunites With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: Prince Harry Arrives in Style!

Save us a seat in row three. Because that's where the party was happening at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Though his brother Prince William was front and center with wife Kate Middleton and kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Prince Harry claimed a spot in the third row of London's Westminster Abbey alongside cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The family reunion came just months after the release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare. And despite any lingering tensions between the brothers, "I do think that both of these gentlemen are, you know, mature enough to at least be cordial with each other," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter predicted to E! News ahead of the coronation. "Maybe there's not going to be any deep conversation going on, but they're very aware that the eyes of the world are going to be on them. Everyone is watching their every move."