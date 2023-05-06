How King Charles III's Coronation Differs From His Mom Queen Elizabeth II's

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: The New Line of Succession

Ahead of King Charles III's coronation, we're going back 70 years to revisit the last time the historic event occurred: when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, assumed the throne.

The late monarch, who died last September at age 96, was crowned June 2, 1953. She was just 27 when she became sovereign after her father King George VI's death. By comparison, when Charles is crowned during his May 6 coronation, he will be 74, making him the oldest monarch crowned in British history.

The King and wife Queen Camilla will be joined by their family, including his sons Prince Harry and heir Prince William, who will be accompanied by wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Also set to attend are the monarch's siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Elizabeth had an extra level of emotional support at her coronation. Joining her husband Prince Philip and their eldest children Charles and Anne—as Andrew and Edward were not born yet—in supporting her during the event, were her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.