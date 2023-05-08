Exclusive

How Ben Affleck Always Plays a Part In Jennifer Lopez's Work

For Jennifer LopezBen Affleck's constructive criticism don't cost a thing.

So, when it came to editing her latest project, the new Netflix thriller The Mother, the multihyphenate revealed the first person she let screen the film was her Oscar-winning husband.

"I show it to Ben, honestly, because he's so good at it," Lopez exclusively told E! NewsCarolina Bermudez on the May 8 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "I'm like, 'What do you see? What do you think?' Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. The first cut of the movie is the first cut of the movie and then it goes through a whole incarnation after that. So the first cut I'm always like, 'You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?' And he's like, 'No, let's watch it.'"

His advice often leaves her on the floor—in a good way.

"He always has amazing insight," the 53-year-old raved, "and sees things about characters and about story being a writer himself."

It's a mutual appreciation. To say the least.

"This is the most gorgeous woman in the world," the 50-year-old shared during the April 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "She looks spectacular."

And he's always happy to get loud for her.  "She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old," Affleck, who wed Lopez last summer, said. "The work ethic is real. The discipline is very real but also, the superhuman thing is real."

Hear more from Lopez—including whether or not she wants to do a Broadway musical about her life—on tonight's E! News at 11 p.m.

The Mother premieres on Netflix May 12.

Keep reading to relive Lopez and Affleck's love story.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Ramey Photos / BACKGRID
August 2002: Spotted in West Hollywood

The two head to a party together.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
December 2002: "Jenny From the Block"

The actor stars in J.Lo's music video.

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

BACKGRID
March 2003: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two show some PDA as they leave a gym.

MEGA
April 2003: Paris Vacation

The two head to their hotel in the French capital.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

SPLASH NEWS
September 2003

The two pay a visit to the Liberty County courthouse in Georgia.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Kevin Mazur/VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Early May 2021: VAX LIVE Concert

The two are spotted separately at the event in Los Angeles, days after Ben is seen at J.Lo's home in the city.

Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID
May 2021: First Pics of Bennifer 2.0

In early May 2021, Jen and Ben are photographed vacationing together in Montana, where he has a home. It marked the first time they were photographed since ending their engagement in 2004.

MEGA / BACKGRID
July 2021: Family Day at Universal Studios

J.Lo and Ben bring her twins, Max and Emme, and his son Samuel to Universal Studios Hollywood. It marked the first time J.Lo or her family have been spotted with any of the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children. Ben had joined J.Lo and her kids at a birthday dinner for her sister weeks earlier.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
July 2021: Hamptons Love

The two take their rekindled romance to the Hamptons in New York, where J.Lo has a house, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Philippe Shangti
July 2021: Happy Birthday Jennifer

Ben and Jen party at her 52nd birthday party at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France, where she sings along to her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
September 2021: Return to the Celebrity World

Following many public but casual appearances, including with the actor's three kids and J.Lo's twins, plus several national and international trips, Bennifer officially make their return as a couple in the celebrity world when they attend the 2021 Venice Film Festival, their first industry event since they rekindled their romance.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

View More Photos From Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind
