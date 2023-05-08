How Ben Affleck Always Plays a Part In Jennifer Lopez's Work

For Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's constructive criticism don't cost a thing.
So, when it came to editing her latest project, the new Netflix thriller The Mother, the multihyphenate revealed the first person she let screen the film was her Oscar-winning husband.
"I show it to Ben, honestly, because he's so good at it," Lopez exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the May 8 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "I'm like, 'What do you see? What do you think?' Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. The first cut of the movie is the first cut of the movie and then it goes through a whole incarnation after that. So the first cut I'm always like, 'You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?' And he's like, 'No, let's watch it.'"
His advice often leaves her on the floor—in a good way.
"He always has amazing insight," the 53-year-old raved, "and sees things about characters and about story being a writer himself."
It's a mutual appreciation. To say the least.
"This is the most gorgeous woman in the world," the 50-year-old shared during the April 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "She looks spectacular."
And he's always happy to get loud for her. "She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old," Affleck, who wed Lopez last summer, said. "The work ethic is real. The discipline is very real but also, the superhuman thing is real."
The Mother premieres on Netflix May 12.
