How Ben Affleck Always Plays a Part In Jennifer Lopez's Work

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Influenced Her Netflix Film

For Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's constructive criticism don't cost a thing.

So, when it came to editing her latest project, the new Netflix thriller The Mother, the multihyphenate revealed the first person she let screen the film was her Oscar-winning husband.

"I show it to Ben, honestly, because he's so good at it," Lopez exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the May 8 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "I'm like, 'What do you see? What do you think?' Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. The first cut of the movie is the first cut of the movie and then it goes through a whole incarnation after that. So the first cut I'm always like, 'You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?' And he's like, 'No, let's watch it.'"

His advice often leaves her on the floor—in a good way.