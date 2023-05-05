Crazy Rich Asians Star Henry Golding's Wife Liv Lo Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding announced that wife Liv Lo is pregnant with the couple’s second baby. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyla.

By Alexandra Bellusci May 05, 2023 7:23 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsKidsCelebritiesHenry Golding
Watch: Henry Golding - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

This news is good as gold.

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are expecting their second child, the Crazy Rich Asians actor announced May 5. In a series of black-and-white Instagram photos, Henry is seen cradling Liv's bump as the couple's 2-year-old daughter Lyla sits on her dad's lap.

As the 36-year-old captioned the set, "Inbound," Liv commented, "Baby daddy!" before reposting the news to her own account.

"Oh hey! New baby otw," she wrote, "due Sept 1."

Since welcoming Lyla in March 2021, Henry has been relishing in fatherhood.

"It puts everything in perspective," he told Good Morning America in June of that year. "It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."

And though he and Liv—who met in 2011 and wed in 2016—originally had plans to keep their daughter off social media, they simply couldn't help but brag about their little one.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much,'" he admitted, before Liv said to him, "'I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that.'"

Liv also can't help but show off her love for her husband.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

TikToker and Dad of 3 Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at Age 46

2

Cardi B and Offset's Kids Look So Grown Up in New Family Video

3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

"What's not to love?", the 37-year-old told E! News in 2018. "I love that everybody has been embracing him so well. And you know, when you're put under the spotlight, a lot is blown up and a lot is shown. But there's only good and great character underneath there so, the charm just comes out."

She added, "I'm just going to gush about him all day." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

TikToker and Dad of 3 Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at Age 46

2

Cardi B and Offset's Kids Look So Grown Up in New Family Video

3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

4

You Won't Be Sleepless Over This Rare Photo of Meg Ryan

5

Drew Barrymore Pulls Out of MTV Movie & TV Awards Days Before Show