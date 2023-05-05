Crazy Rich Asians Star Henry Golding's Wife Liv Lo Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Henry Golding - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

This news is good as gold.

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are expecting their second child, the Crazy Rich Asians actor announced May 5. In a series of black-and-white Instagram photos, Henry is seen cradling Liv's bump as the couple's 2-year-old daughter Lyla sits on her dad's lap.

As the 36-year-old captioned the set, "Inbound," Liv commented, "Baby daddy!" before reposting the news to her own account.

"Oh hey! New baby otw," she wrote, "due Sept 1."

Since welcoming Lyla in March 2021, Henry has been relishing in fatherhood.

"It puts everything in perspective," he told Good Morning America in June of that year. "It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."

And though he and Liv—who met in 2011 and wed in 2016—originally had plans to keep their daughter off social media, they simply couldn't help but brag about their little one.