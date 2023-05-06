Princess Charlotte Is a Royally Perfect Big Sister to Prince Louis at King Charles III's Coronation

Leave it to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to steal the show at King Charles III's coronation.
During the May 6 royal celebration at London's Westminster Abbey, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, 8, and youngest son, 5, made a royally perfect pair while attending the religious ceremony, which also served as the crowning of Charles' wife Queen Camilla. (See every must-see moment from the coronation here.)
Dressed in a white dress and matching peacoat with a stunning jeweled headpiece that matched her mom's Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen one, Charlotte stole hearts by watching over Louis and holding her brother's hand as they entered the church behind their parents. Louis looked equally adorable in a navy blue coat and pants while watching their grandfather participate in the centuries-old tradition next to his big sister.
Once inside, the two were caught chatting in the pews and making priceless faces during the religious ceremony.
As for why older brother Prince George wasn't sitting with his siblings?
The 9-year-old had a special role in his grandfather's coronation serving as one of the eight Pages of Honor. George, who wore a red uniform lined with gold thread and buttons along with a pair of white gloves, carried Charles' robes during the opening procession into the Abbey and stood on the church floor during the ceremony.
William, who's first in line to the throne, was also tasked with the special honor of presenting his father with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal during the ceremony.
Other family members in attendance included Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan Markle remained in the U.S. with their children, Archie and Lilibet, 23 months, as the occasion fell on Archie's 4th birthday, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, James and Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
