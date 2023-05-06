Princess Charlotte Is a Royally Perfect Big Sister to Prince Louis at King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: The New Line of Succession

Leave it to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to steal the show at King Charles III's coronation.

During the May 6 royal celebration at London's Westminster Abbey, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, 8, and youngest son, 5, made a royally perfect pair while attending the religious ceremony, which also served as the crowning of Charles' wife Queen Camilla. (See every must-see moment from the coronation here.)

Dressed in a white dress and matching peacoat with a stunning jeweled headpiece that matched her mom's Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen one, Charlotte stole hearts by watching over Louis and holding her brother's hand as they entered the church behind their parents. Louis looked equally adorable in a navy blue coat and pants while watching their grandfather participate in the centuries-old tradition next to his big sister.

Once inside, the two were caught chatting in the pews and making priceless faces during the religious ceremony.

As for why older brother Prince George wasn't sitting with his siblings?