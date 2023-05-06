Princess Charlotte Is a Royally Perfect Big Sister to Prince Louis at King Charles III's Coronation

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte proudly look over younger brother Prince Louis during their grandfather King Charles III's May 6 coronation in London.

Leave it to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to steal the show at King Charles III's coronation.

During the May 6 royal celebration at London's Westminster Abbey, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, 8, and youngest son, 5, made a royally perfect pair while attending the religious ceremony, which also served as the crowning of Charles' wife Queen Camilla. (See every must-see moment from the coronation here.)

Dressed in a white dress and matching peacoat with a stunning jeweled headpiece that matched her mom's Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen one, Charlotte stole hearts by watching over Louis and holding her brother's hand as they entered the church behind their parents. Louis looked equally adorable in a navy blue coat and pants while watching their grandfather participate in the centuries-old tradition next to his big sister.

Once inside, the two were caught chatting in the pews and making priceless faces during the religious ceremony.

As for why older brother Prince George wasn't sitting with his siblings?

photos
King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment

The 9-year-old had a special role in his grandfather's coronation serving as one of the eight Pages of Honor. George, who wore a red uniform lined with gold thread and buttons along with a pair of white gloves, carried Charles' robes during the opening procession into the Abbey and stood on the church floor during the ceremony.

William, who's first in line to the throne, was also tasked with the special honor of presenting his father with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal during the ceremony.

Other family members in attendance included Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan Markle remained in the U.S. with their children, Archie and Lilibet, 23 months, as the occasion fell on Archie's 4th birthday, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, James and Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Keep reading to see every adorable photo of George, Charlotte and Louis at Charles' coronation.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of a car as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Louis was on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

