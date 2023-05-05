Kate Middleton Rules With Her Fabulous White Dress Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Kate Middleton was a vision in white while co-hosting an event with her husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace. See her stylish look ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Kate Middleton's fashion continues to reign supreme.

On May 5, just one day before King Charles III's coronation, the Princess of Wales wowed in an effortlessly sophisticated white mididress while co-hosting a special event on May 5 for prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband Prince William.

Kate's structured, long-sleeve design featured black trim along the neckline and waist, which added extra oomph to the all-white look. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing black, bow-adorned heels and drop earrings. As for her glam? She sported her signature loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and soft, pink lips.

And while Kate is playing coy about what she's wearing for Charles and Queen Camilla's much-anticipated coronation at London's Westminster Abbey, she recently shared a clue with This Morning co-host Alison Hammond that "there is a hint of blue."

Regardless of what she dons, the moment will be significant for the princess.

"For Kate, this is going to be a really big day for her because she's there to support her father-in-law," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News. "She's there to support her husband, who's next in line for the throne. And this is a preview for him of what's to come."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Sharon also pointed out that Kate will also be cheering on her and Prince William's eldest child, Prince George, 9, who will serve as a Page of Honour. (He's also now second in line to the throne.)

As Sharon emphasized, "It's going to be a busy day for all involved."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

With the coronation less than a day away, it's only a matter of time before Kate wears a dress fit for a princess. But in the meantime, look back at her most memorable looks.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images
Royal in Red

For a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, the Princess of Wales styled her sparkly Jenny Packham gown with several regal accessories, including Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order badge, the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order, diamond frame earrings, a diamond Art Deco brooch and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's famed Lotus Flower Tiara.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The Duchess last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

The Duchess takes the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Duchess sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show the Duchess of Cambridge wears a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

The royal looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

The mother of two takes a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate is giving us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The Duchess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The royal mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The Duchess' blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

