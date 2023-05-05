Kate Middleton Rules With Her Fabulous White Dress Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Kate Middleton's fashion continues to reign supreme.
On May 5, just one day before King Charles III's coronation, the Princess of Wales wowed in an effortlessly sophisticated white mididress while co-hosting a special event on May 5 for prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband Prince William.
Kate's structured, long-sleeve design featured black trim along the neckline and waist, which added extra oomph to the all-white look. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing black, bow-adorned heels and drop earrings. As for her glam? She sported her signature loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and soft, pink lips.
And while Kate is playing coy about what she's wearing for Charles and Queen Camilla's much-anticipated coronation at London's Westminster Abbey, she recently shared a clue with This Morning co-host Alison Hammond that "there is a hint of blue."
Regardless of what she dons, the moment will be significant for the princess.
"For Kate, this is going to be a really big day for her because she's there to support her father-in-law," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News. "She's there to support her husband, who's next in line for the throne. And this is a preview for him of what's to come."
Sharon also pointed out that Kate will also be cheering on her and Prince William's eldest child, Prince George, 9, who will serve as a Page of Honour. (He's also now second in line to the throne.)
As Sharon emphasized, "It's going to be a busy day for all involved."
With the coronation less than a day away, it's only a matter of time before Kate wears a dress fit for a princess. But in the meantime, look back at her most memorable looks.