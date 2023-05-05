Kate Middleton Rules With Her Fabulous White Dress Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : The Crown Jewels: Kate, Meghan & Camilla's Tiara Moments

Kate Middleton's fashion continues to reign supreme.

On May 5, just one day before King Charles III's coronation, the Princess of Wales wowed in an effortlessly sophisticated white mididress while co-hosting a special event on May 5 for prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband Prince William.

Kate's structured, long-sleeve design featured black trim along the neckline and waist, which added extra oomph to the all-white look. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing black, bow-adorned heels and drop earrings. As for her glam? She sported her signature loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and soft, pink lips.

And while Kate is playing coy about what she's wearing for Charles and Queen Camilla's much-anticipated coronation at London's Westminster Abbey, she recently shared a clue with This Morning co-host Alison Hammond that "there is a hint of blue."