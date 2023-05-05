The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Mark your calendars because the release date for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty— starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno—has been revealed.

Watch: Jenny Han Talks Filming The Summer I Turned Pretty

This summer just got even better.

Why? Because after months of teasing us on social media, The Summer I Turned Pretty season two finally has a premiere date. Amazon Prime Video announced on May 5 that three episodes will drop on July 14 followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18. So, mark your calendars.

The cast helped out with the big reveal, too. In a behind-the-scenes video, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono and Elsie Fisher are all seen sitting together for a shoot when the topic of summer plans comes up. Cue a text from author and creator Jenny Han that features the episode titles and release dates.

Wanting to share the exciting news with their fans, the stars begin to post the update on social media—that is until Jenny replies, "OMG WRONG CHAT." And while the group tries to delete their posts, the word has already spread.

Season two—which also features Jackie ChungRachel Blanchard and Kyra Sedgwick—is based on Jenny's second book in the trilogy, It's Not Summer Without You, though expect some differences from the page to the screen.

Last season, fans watched Belly (Lola) get caught in a love triangle with longtime friends Conrad (Christopher) and Jeremiah (Gavin) during their annual getaway to Cousins Beach. And as she continues to navigate where she stands with both, she's now faced with new challenges, including the health of Susannah (Rachel).

"With Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," described a press release from Prime Video. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Can't wait until then? In the meantime, check out more shows' release dates below.

Peter Taylor/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty - July 14

Peacock
Mrs. Davis (Peacock) - April 20

The series stars Betty Gilpin as nun taking on technology.

Epix
FROM (MGM+) - April 23

FROM will debut its second season on its new home, MGM+, in April.

HBO Max
Love & Death (HBO Max) - April 27

Elizabeth Olsen has an axe to grind in this killer true story.

Monty Brinton/Paramount+
Fatal Attraction (Paramount+) - April 30

Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The first two episodes premiere April 30.

HBO
The Other Two (HBO Max) - May 4

Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and the others return for season three of The Other Two, May 4 on HBO Max.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) - May 7

A Summer House spinoff featuring an all-Black cast of 12 friends ready to let loose in the iconic Massachusetts vacation hot spot.

AB+DM/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) - May 7

Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross are all returning for a new season of drama.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Dancing Queens (Bravo) - May 9

Six amateur ballroom dancers who will stop at nothing to pursue their passion of competing in Pro-Am World of Dance competitions.

Hulu
The Great (Hulu) - May 12

Season three of The Great, starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, drops May 12 on Hulu.

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - May 14

Fear the Walking Dead embarks on its final chapter, starting in May.

The CW
Nancy Drew (The CW) - May 31

The final investigation begins in May.

FOX
MasterChef (Fox) - May 24

The 13th season of Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition series premieres on Fox in May.

Hulu
The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 25

The third season of Hulu's The Kardashians premieres May 25 on the streamer.

Netflix
Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 2023

After a four-year hiatus, Netflix announced that season six of the chilling anthology will premiere in June 2023.

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels
Cruel Summer (Freeform) - June 5

The second season of Cruel Summer—featuring an entirely new cast and mystery from season one—premieres June 5.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) - June 7

New Housewife Jennifer Pedranti joins returning castmates Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador.

Jabari Jacobs via Getty Images
grown-ish (Freeform) - June 28

The sixth and final season of grown-ish premieres June 28.

Apple TV+
The Afterparty (Apple TV+) - July 12

The second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, which features the return of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, hits the streamer July 12.

