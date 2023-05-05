The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Watch : Jenny Han Talks Filming The Summer I Turned Pretty

This summer just got even better.

Why? Because after months of teasing us on social media, The Summer I Turned Pretty season two finally has a premiere date. Amazon Prime Video announced on May 5 that three episodes will drop on July 14 followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18. So, mark your calendars.

The cast helped out with the big reveal, too. In a behind-the-scenes video, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono and Elsie Fisher are all seen sitting together for a shoot when the topic of summer plans comes up. Cue a text from author and creator Jenny Han that features the episode titles and release dates.

Wanting to share the exciting news with their fans, the stars begin to post the update on social media—that is until Jenny replies, "OMG WRONG CHAT." And while the group tries to delete their posts, the word has already spread.