The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

This summer just got even better.
Why? Because after months of teasing us on social media, The Summer I Turned Pretty season two finally has a premiere date. Amazon Prime Video announced on May 5 that three episodes will drop on July 14 followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18. So, mark your calendars.
The cast helped out with the big reveal, too. In a behind-the-scenes video, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono and Elsie Fisher are all seen sitting together for a shoot when the topic of summer plans comes up. Cue a text from author and creator Jenny Han that features the episode titles and release dates.
Wanting to share the exciting news with their fans, the stars begin to post the update on social media—that is until Jenny replies, "OMG WRONG CHAT." And while the group tries to delete their posts, the word has already spread.
Season two—which also features Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard and Kyra Sedgwick—is based on Jenny's second book in the trilogy, It's Not Summer Without You, though expect some differences from the page to the screen.
Last season, fans watched Belly (Lola) get caught in a love triangle with longtime friends Conrad (Christopher) and Jeremiah (Gavin) during their annual getaway to Cousins Beach. And as she continues to navigate where she stands with both, she's now faced with new challenges, including the health of Susannah (Rachel).
"With Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," described a press release from Prime Video. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."
