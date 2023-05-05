Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Date Night Photos Are Nothing But Net

Watch : See Tom Holland & Zendaya's DATE NIGHT at Usher's Concert

Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest outing is a slam dunk.

The couple stepped out for a date night in the Euphoria star's hometown of Oakland, California, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors. For the basketball game, Zendaya kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black Warriors cap and gold-rimmed eyeglasses while Tom sported a light gray sweatshirt.

The pair snacked on popcorn while keeping they eyes laser focused on the court as they watched the Warrior win out over Lakers in the 127-120 game.

Tom and Zendaya's courtside outing, comes just days after they danced to Usher's biggest hits at his "Usher My Way" Las Vegas residency. "When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," the Emmy winner captioned her April 27 Instagram Story of her singing with friends. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert."

Lately, Tom and Zendaya, both 26, have taken their romance all over the world. Before their date nights in the U.S., they were in India back in early April to celebrate the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.