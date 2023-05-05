Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Date Night Photos Are Nothing But Net

Zendaya and Tom Holland turned the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors basketball game into date night. See the Spider-Man stars courtside below.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest outing is a slam dunk.

The couple stepped out for a date night in the Euphoria star's hometown of Oakland, California, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors. For the basketball game, Zendaya kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black Warriors cap and gold-rimmed eyeglasses while Tom sported a light gray sweatshirt.

The pair snacked on popcorn while keeping they eyes laser focused on the court as they watched the Warrior win out over Lakers in the 127-120 game.

Tom and Zendaya's courtside outing, comes just days after they danced to Usher's biggest hits at his "Usher My Way" Las Vegas residency. "When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," the Emmy winner captioned her April 27 Instagram Story of her singing with friends. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert."

Lately, Tom and Zendaya, both 26, have taken their romance all over the world. Before their date nights in the U.S., they were in India back in early April to celebrate the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

photos
Zendaya, Tom Holland and Others at Cultural Center Opening in India

And a few weeks before that, they spent some downtime in London with Tom's parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland, as well as their dogs, Tessa and Noon.

But despite their sweet outings, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars have largely kept quiet about their relationship.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Tom explained to GQ in November 2021, as he recalled needing to set boundaries with the public. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Still, the Avengers: Infinity War actor couldn't help but gush over his leading lady—both on and off screen—labeling Zendaya an "instrumental" person in his life.

Keep scrolling to see more of Zendaya and Tom's cutest moments.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

