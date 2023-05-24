This Oil Control Mist Is a Must for Anyone Who Hates Sweaty and Shiny Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, I'm "blessed" with oily skin. I'm always looking for products that will bring balance to my skin, get rid of shine, and prevent excess oil from ruining my makeup. Usually, the products that stop excess oil dry out my skin and then I obsess over hydration and it's an endless cycle of shopping and trying new things to address each concern.

For the past two months, I've been using the Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist, which "delivers antioxidants and controls sebum production," according to the brand. In my experience, it calms my facial redness and soothes irritated skin too. I have used it on makeup-free days, before applying makeup, to set makeup, and throughout the day in various combinations. I notice a major difference between the days when I use this spray and when I don't.

No more editing shine and oil out of photos. Don't let oily skin ruin your day. Get in control with this game-changing product.