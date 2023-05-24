This Oil Control Mist Is a Must for Anyone Who Hates Sweaty and Shiny Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, I'm "blessed" with oily skin. I'm always looking for products that will bring balance to my skin, get rid of shine, and prevent excess oil from ruining my makeup. Usually, the products that stop excess oil dry out my skin and then I obsess over hydration and it's an endless cycle of shopping and trying new things to address each concern.
For the past two months, I've been using the Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist, which "delivers antioxidants and controls sebum production," according to the brand. In my experience, it calms my facial redness and soothes irritated skin too. I have used it on makeup-free days, before applying makeup, to set makeup, and throughout the day in various combinations. I notice a major difference between the days when I use this spray and when I don't.
No more editing shine and oil out of photos. Don't let oily skin ruin your day. Get in control with this game-changing product.
Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist
I use this spray after cleansing and before applying moisturizer. I will also apply it as a setting spray over makeup. It's a great refresh for my skin when I'm on the go to control oil too.
If you need more information before shopping, these shoppers will convince you that it's a must-have for oily skin.
Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist Reviews
A shopper insisted, "Take this everywhere! I spray this on my face all the time- when I'm wearing makeup, when I'm not, etc. It really helps my oil drum of a face feel less oily! You obviously need to reapply if you're like me and you sweat lot, but it works great! I wish I had a travel size!"
Another explained, "It helped control the oil on my face and it is easy to use. I noticed a difference in my skin. I would highly recommend this product. The perfect mist to use in the summertime and great to use if your skin needs an extra boost. I enjoyed the mist."
Someone reviewed, "Very lightweight! Absorbs well. This spray is so nice during the summer, really helps if I'm going out and I don't want to have a super shiny face!"
A reviewer shared, "I've been using this and I have noticed a huge difference in the oil in my face. I spray this on whenever my face feels kind of oily and gross and I have noticed a huge difference! I couldn't recommend more."
A shopper said, "These really work at keeping my sebaceous filaments down. If I don't use this, my nose will feel almost bumpy/prickly with my clogged pores."
"This is a great product for on the go you can throw in your purse and spray throughout the day. Does help to control oil production," an Amazon customer wrote.
