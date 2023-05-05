Bama Rush Documentary Trailer Showcases Sorority Culture Like Never Before

We're ready to rush...to our TVs.
HBO Max has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Bama Rush, which follows four female University of Alabama students during fall 2022 as they rush sororities at the college. The film comes more than a year after Greek life hopefuls sharing videos of their rush experiences made #BamaRush a TikTok sensation.
In fact, it's that very notoriety that brought at least once of the documentary subjects to the school. "Let's be honest," she admits in the May 4 trailer, "I probably would not be going to Alabama if it didn't blow up on TikTok."
Other students offer insight into Greek life at the University of Alabama, with one noting saying that members of fraternities rank sorority girls so the "top house has the hottest girls."
Another ominously refers to "The Machine"—which AL.com notes is a not-so-secret organization that has influenced student elections at the college—before being quickly cut off by another student.
No," she says, "we shouldn't talk about that."
The trailer also touches upon the on-campus controversy surrounding the documentary itself, including rumors about how Bama Rush was obtaining its footage. As one person reveals, "The rumor on TikTok is that they were wearing microphones in bracelets." (A spokesperson for co-production company Vice Studios told The New York Times in August that these rumors were not true.)
And some speculate the wide impact the Rachel Fleit-directed documentary could have on the University of Alabama—and beyond. "Not to be dramatic," a woman suggests, "but this documentary could be the end of Greek life as we know it."
Bama Rush will begin streaming on HBO Max on May 23.