Bama Rush Documentary Trailer Showcases Sorority Culture Like Never Before

Watch : Top 9 Fake Sororities & Fraternities in Movies!

We're ready to rush...to our TVs.

HBO Max has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Bama Rush, which follows four female University of Alabama students during fall 2022 as they rush sororities at the college. The film comes more than a year after Greek life hopefuls sharing videos of their rush experiences made #BamaRush a TikTok sensation.

In fact, it's that very notoriety that brought at least once of the documentary subjects to the school. "Let's be honest," she admits in the May 4 trailer, "I probably would not be going to Alabama if it didn't blow up on TikTok."

Other students offer insight into Greek life at the University of Alabama, with one noting saying that members of fraternities rank sorority girls so the "top house has the hottest girls."

Another ominously refers to "The Machine"—which AL.com notes is a not-so-secret organization that has influenced student elections at the college—before being quickly cut off by another student.

No," she says, "we shouldn't talk about that."