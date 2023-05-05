Viski Barware Essentials Worth Raising a Glass To: Shop Tumblers, Shakers, Bar Tools & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Bar-quality tools for at-home bartenders. That's what the co-founders of Viski were looking for, and according to legend (otherwise known as the website), it's the reason they founded the "passion project" back in 2012.
Over a decade later, the passion project from self-described "home mixologists" is now a flourishing company renowned for its "refined, functional bar tools and glassware" that's professional quality, but made to be enjoyed and appreciated by amateurs.
So whether you're a seasoned cocktail crafter or just looking for a way to spruce up your stemware, you'll find something to love from Viski. Quirky, whimsical, practical, sophisticated — as you'll see below, they do it all. In fact, their barware might even inspired you to pick up a shaker and try something new. If that's the case, by the way, they offer plenty of tried and true (and unique, if you're feeling adventurous) recipes on their website.
Read on to see 15 home bar essentials from Viski that are worth raising a glass to. Cheers!
Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker
This 24 oz. retro-inspired cocktail shaker brings a little whimsy to your home bar.
Viski Small Stainless Steel Japanese-Style Jigger
The first ingredient of making a perfect cocktail? Perfect measurements. Make it happen with this double-sided jigger. (It's much more grown-up than a shot glass.)
Viski Gunmetal Champagne Stopper
Everyone has a wine stopper, but not everyone has a champagne stopper. It's one of those things that you always need, so why not finally treat yourself? To a bottle of champagne, too, while you're at it.
Viski Angled Crystal Burgundy Glasses
Ideal for the wine connoisseur and/or someone who just likes stylish stemware, this set is designed to provide maximum enjoyment of your favorite Burgundy.
Viski Globe Decanter Whiskey Tumblers Set
This globe decanter and matching tumbler set is a perfect gift for the person who mentions wanting one every time they see on on TV or in a movie. They're real!
Viski Glass Atomizer
Literally nothing will impress mixology-enthusiast guests more than having an atomizer at the ready. Well, apart from knowing when and how to put it to use, but still.
Viski Angled Martini Glasses
Viski's angled glasses bring a dash of vintage-inspired flair to every cocktail hour.
Viski Beachwood Muddler
Having a muddler on hand is the pro-est of pro moves. I mean, who isn't randomly hit with a Mojito craving from time to time, right? Or a Pimm's Cup? I rest my case.
Viski Whiskey Ice Cube Tray with Lid
What's cooler than cool? Ice-cold cubes that melt slowly. AKA, ones that won't dilute your delicious drink, even if it takes you a while to sip on it.
Viski Stainless Shaker Tin Set
Adding this 28 oz. and 18 oz. shaker set to your bar cart makes mixing up your favorite cocktails a breeze.
Viski Rolling Crystal Wine Glasses, Set of 2
The Rolling Crystal wine glass set offers an optical illusion and enhanced bouquet-opening in one cool set. Just don't look at it for too long after that initial glass or two.
Viski Angled Crystal Amaro Spritz Glasses
Amaro spritz? Aperol spritz? Whatever your choice of drink ending in "spritz" would be, it's always better when sipped from the appropriate glass.
Viski Footed Crystal Punch Cups
When you're kicking it old-school with your go-to rum punch, this duo is the perfect complement.
Viski Ultimate Bar Essentials Kit
This 17-piece (!) kit includes "a large Boston shaker tin, small shaker tin, double jigger measure, muddler, crystal mixing glass, Hawthorne strainer, twisted bar spoon, two crystal old fashioned glasses, a Lewis ice bag and wooden mallet, and six silver drink picks."
Viski Wine Stain Remover
This 4 oz. bottle of fabric stain remover is ideal for when that thing that happens to even the best of us, well. happens.
