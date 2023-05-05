Viski Barware Essentials Worth Raising a Glass To: Shop Tumblers, Shakers, Bar Tools & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Bar-quality tools for at-home bartenders. That's what the co-founders of Viski were looking for, and according to legend (otherwise known as the website), it's the reason they founded the "passion project" back in 2012.

Over a decade later, the passion project from self-described "home mixologists" is now a flourishing company renowned for its "refined, functional bar tools and glassware" that's professional quality, but made to be enjoyed and appreciated by amateurs.

So whether you're a seasoned cocktail crafter or just looking for a way to spruce up your stemware, you'll find something to love from Viski. Quirky, whimsical, practical, sophisticated — as you'll see below, they do it all. In fact, their barware might even inspired you to pick up a shaker and try something new. If that's the case, by the way, they offer plenty of tried and true (and unique, if you're feeling adventurous) recipes on their website.

Read on to see 15 home bar essentials from Viski that are worth raising a glass to. Cheers!