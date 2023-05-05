TikToker and Dad of 3 Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at Age 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The TikTok community has lost one of their own.

TikToker Bobby Moudy died at his Mississippi home on April 28 at age 46. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three kids Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh.

"Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend," Kaytlin shared in a TikTok video. "On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

Along with the message, the video featured a series of throwback photos of Bobby with his family and directed viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

In the caption, Kaytlin called her father her best friend and remembered him as the "most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend."