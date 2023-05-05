TikToker and Dad of 3 Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at Age 46

The TikTok community has lost one of their own.
TikToker Bobby Moudy died at his Mississippi home on April 28 at age 46. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three kids Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh.
"Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend," Kaytlin shared in a TikTok video. "On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."
Along with the message, the video featured a series of throwback photos of Bobby with his family and directed viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.
In the caption, Kaytlin called her father her best friend and remembered him as the "most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend."
"He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him," she added. "He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered."
Bobby—who had accumulated more than 361,000 followers—often posted videos of himself and his family to TikTok, with his bio playfully noting he was "just here to embarrass my daughter." His last video, shared April 26, featured Kaytlin doing what he called an "imitation of the annoying baseball fans" sitting next to him at one of her games.
And Jennifer noted how much Bobby adored his fans. "Keep the prayers coming," she commented underneath Kaytlin's post. "He loved you all."
However, creating content wasn't all Bobby enjoyed. "He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping," his obituary read. "He was an Ole Miss fanatic and wore his Ole Miss hat with pride."
"He was happiest showing his love and support for his kids," the message later continued. "He was often the loudest voice on the sidelines cheering on his children at their sporting and educational events. He approached life with a contagious enthusiasm and a smile."