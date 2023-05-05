Flash Deal: Save $261 on a Fitnation Foldable Treadmill Bundle

If you need more information before committing to purchase, check out these customer reviews.

FITNATION Slimline Pro Walking Treadmill Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I was skeptical at first when I first saw this treadmill on QVC. After seeing it a few times, I decided to take a chance and order it. I must say it has exceeded my expectations. It is completely portable, lightweight and easy to move. It has a strong motor and can easily give me a good workout. I am a big fella and the belt seems to handle my weight without a problem. I like the digital display because it's easy to read. I am going to see if i can consistently workout on this machine and hopefully i will drop some weight."

Another said, "First saw this on QVC and wanted it simply because it is so slim and easy to use and store away when done. On rainy or snowy days, and during the winter months, I use this walking treadmill. You will love it too. Quiet motor and not an eyesore in the home."

A long-time fan shared, "I have had my treadmill since they were first on QVC, 6 or so years ago? I still use it on a daily basis, usually while watching tv. It has never failed me. I also have the recumbent bike, which I have had longer than the treadmill. Fitnation has by far the best products."

A reviewer wrote, "I have used this treadmill for about six weeks, walking on it twice a day. It is perfect for me! I am a big person, and my concern when purchasing this treadmill was that it probably would not be sturdy enough for someone of substantial size and weight. It is VERY sturdy, does not shake at all, and I feel supported on it. I have owned professional grade treadmills in the past, and, while they are great, I never used any of the computerized gadgets on them,nor do I run, so I appreciate that this one is scaled down, takes up much less room, can be moved around easily, and is designed just for regular walking. It took less than 10 minutes to get it out of the box, pull up the handle, and plug it in! I am so happy I purchased this treadmill!!"

"Are used to own a regular traditional treadmill when I had the house now that I'm in a condo and I have rheumatoid arthritis it was perfect I bought it last year and it was so convenient and made very well so I use it once or twice a day I get on for 20 minutes at a time and it's really helping me with my joints and my flexibility and my balance I would recommend this to anyone that's a senior that has issues with their joints or arthritis," a shopper reviewed.

Still shopping? You'll love these fitness must-haves recommended by The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.