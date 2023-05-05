Cardi B and Offset's Kids Kulture and Wave Look So Grown Up in New Family Video

Cardi B is living her best life with her family.
As for the proof? The rapper, 30, recently gave fans a look inside their personal world.
Taking to TikTok May 4, Cardi made a tutorial on how to create a spicy bowl. When it came time for the taste test, the camera turned to her husband Offset, 31, and their kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 20 months. And just in case the dish was too spicy for the Migos member, their daughter rushed off to get him a glass of water.
However, it seems like she didn't have to worry about the heat level in the dish for her dad, because Offset liked it like that, with the "Stir Fry" rapper giving the spicy bowl positive reviews.
But when it was Kulture's turn to try the meal, well, let's just say she wasn't as much of a fan and ran off.
While it was Cardi's cooking video, her little ones proved to be the true stars of the show. "Their kids are just so precious," one commenter wrote. Added another, "Cutest kids."
And as the old saying goes, kids, they grow up so fast. It was almost two years ago that Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave—who donned a pair of tan overalls, a black T-shirt and red Nike sneakers in the video—in September 2021, and nearly five years ago that Kulture—who sported a black T-shirt along with a plaid skirt—arrived in July 2018 (Offset also has kids Kalea, Jordan and Kody from previous relationships).
And Cardi can't wait to see what the future holds for her children.
"I want her to do amazing things when she grows up," she told Vogue Singapore about Kulture in a July 2022 feature. "She can jet-ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me—just be the better version of me."
Recently, the "Best Life" artist got to enjoy a parents night out while attending the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore not one, not two, but four dresses and rocked designs by Miss Sohee, Chenpeng Studio, Richard Quinn and Sergio Castaño Peña.
@iamcardib
Soooo i did the viral spicybowl for my baby ???HOPE YALL TRY IT!!? original sound - Cardi B
To see more jaw-dropping looks from that night, click here.