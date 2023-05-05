Cardi B and Offset's Kids Kulture and Wave Look So Grown Up in New Family Video

Watch : Most JAW-DROPPING Looks From 2023 Met Gala

Cardi B is living her best life with her family.

As for the proof? The rapper, 30, recently gave fans a look inside their personal world.

Taking to TikTok May 4, Cardi made a tutorial on how to create a spicy bowl. When it came time for the taste test, the camera turned to her husband Offset, 31, and their kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 20 months. And just in case the dish was too spicy for the Migos member, their daughter rushed off to get him a glass of water.

However, it seems like she didn't have to worry about the heat level in the dish for her dad, because Offset liked it like that, with the "Stir Fry" rapper giving the spicy bowl positive reviews.

But when it was Kulture's turn to try the meal, well, let's just say she wasn't as much of a fan and ran off.

While it was Cardi's cooking video, her little ones proved to be the true stars of the show. "Their kids are just so precious," one commenter wrote. Added another, "Cutest kids."