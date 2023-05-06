Every Royally Adorable Moment of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Coronation

You may have thought all eyes would be on King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but it was his grandchildren who absolutely stole the show at his coronation.
For the grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—and the trio were among those that took the celebratory event to heart, with all three royals seen looking adorable as ever.
For George, there was play—and work as he was bestowed with an official role during the procession as one of his grandfather's four Pages of Honour.
And his participation in the role served as history-making, as the royal—who's now second-in-line to the throne—is the youngest future monarch to have an official role at a coronation.
Ahead of the ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their joyous reaction to having Prince George play such a huge part.
"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for William and Kate told People in an April 14 statement. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to—and I'm sure George is too."
And yes, that sentiment was very much confirmed just by the photos alone of the 9-year-old and his siblings. Keep reading to see every adorable moment from the trio.