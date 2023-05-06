Every Royally Adorable Moment of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Coronation

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

You may have thought all eyes would be on King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but it was his grandchildren who absolutely stole the show at his coronation.



For the grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—and the trio were among those that took the celebratory event to heart, with all three royals seen looking adorable as ever.



For George, there was play—and work as he was bestowed with an official role during the procession as one of his grandfather's four Pages of Honour.

And his participation in the role served as history-making, as the royal—who's now second-in-line to the throne—is the youngest future monarch to have an official role at a coronation.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their joyous reaction to having Prince George play such a huge part.