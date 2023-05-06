Prince Harry Absent From Royal Family Balcony Moment at King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: See ALL the Celebrities!

It was a spare moment that spoke volumes.



After King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey officially concluded May 6, the pair appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time as newly ordained monarchs.



And keeping with tradition, other working royals joined the couple for the notable moment including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Lady Louise Windsor, among others. Plus, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waved to the crowd. But it was the absence of Prince Harry alongside that had royal fans chattering.

Why?



The reigning moment featuring Charles and William alongside other family members comes nearly three years after the Duke of Sussex announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle would take a step back from royal duties. Since then, family tensions have only seemed to grow, undoubtedly made more complicated by the recent release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. (For a full timeline, bow over here.)



Not to mention, the gathering of the royal family on the balcony is usually reserved for working members, and this moment was no different.