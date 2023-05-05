You Won't Be Sleepless Over This Rare Photo of Meg Ryan

Watch : See Meg Ryan Make a RARE Appearance at NYC Film Screening

You've got mail—and it's a new photo of Meg Ryan hitting the inbox.

The Sleepless in Seattle star made a rare public appearance on May 3 to support friend Michael J. Fox. Meg was photographed attending a screening of Michael's upcoming documentary Still at Lincoln Center in New York, where she posed in plaid trousers, a red lace top, black trench coat and dark boots. (The 61-year-old has still yet to attend a red carpet since the AmfAR Gala in Los Angeles in 2021.)

Joining Meg and Michael, 61, at the event were pals Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Katie Couric, Mariska Hargitay and Joan Jett, as well as Michael's wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan.

"A very special night surrounded by family and friends for the screening of STILL," Tracy wrote on Instagram, to which Katie responded, "Spectacular film. Spectacular family, you Foxes."

Other big fans of the movie? Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.