Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Welcomes Baby Following Miscarriage and Stillbirth

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Maya Vander Opens Up About Her Stillbirth

Maya Vander's family just got a little bigger.

The Selling Sunset star has welcomed another daughter with husband David Miller, she announced on May 11. The baby girl—named Emma Reign—joins the couple's son Aiden, 4, and daughter Elle, 3.

"My rainbow baby!" Maya captioned a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!"

Maya noted that she had a cold during the delivery, though, she "made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose."

Thanking the doctors and nurses who helped her throughout the pregnancy, the mom also wrote in her post, "I will forever be grateful."

News of the baby's arrival comes more than a year after Maya suffered a late-term pregnancy loss. Calling the experience "the hardest day of my life," the real estate agent shared in a December 2021 Instagram post, "I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics."