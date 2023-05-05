A Royal Refresher on Who's Who at King Charles III's Coronation

Prime Ministers & Procession Participants

Before the ceremony begins, Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will be accompanied by the Household Cavalry.



After they arrive, the Palace states, there will be a procession into Westminster Abbey featuring faith leaders and representatives. Flags from each of Charles' realms will also be carried by national representatives, the Palace continues, who will be joined by Governors General and Prime Ministers. U.K. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, for instance, will be joined by Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee, who will carry the flag for the U.K.



Later, there will be a procession of the king and queen as well as a procession of their regalia to the altar, which will feature several earls, dukes, dames, lords, baronesses and military figures. And after the ceremony, there will be one more procession back to Buckingham Palace. For this one, the Palace states, the newly crowned king and queen will travel in the Gold State Coach and will be joined by members of the Armed Forces.