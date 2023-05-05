A Royal Refresher on Who's Who at King Charles III's Coronation

Lords and ladies, King Charles III's coronation day is almost here.
While His Majesty ascended the throne immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September, the ceremony marking the formal investiture of his powers as monarch will be held May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
And, according to Buckingham Palace, more than 2,200 guests have scored a coveted invite to the big event, including heads of state, faith representatives, military members, patronage leaders, friends and family.
However, not all royal family members will be there. Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is spending the day celebrating their son Prince Archie's fourth birthday with daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, at home in California. In addition, Sarah Ferguson—who was previously married to Prince Andrew—won't be in attendance because, as she told Good Morning Britain, "it's a state occasion and, being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways."
