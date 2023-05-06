See the Royal Family Unite on the Buckingham Palace Balcony After King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Britain's royal family doesn't say a lot, but a balcony photo is worth 1,000 words.

Which is why the world waited expectantly ahead of Coronation Day on May 6 to see who would join King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their perch outside Buckingham Palace's Centre Room, the monarchy's premiere greet-the-people spot on special occasions since Queen Victoria's reign, when such moments could only be painted for posterity.

For starters, everyone who was expected made it into the shot, namely Charles' eldest son Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5; as well as the king's younger siblings Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence; plus Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie and Edward's children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, also had prominent placement, as did George's seven fellow Pages of Honour.

Prince Harry, no longer a senior royal but generally ranking in hearts and minds, was not on the balcony after much speculation as to whether or not he'd appear for the first time since the June 2019 Trooping the Colour, back when his (and wife Meghan Markle's) appearance at such events was a given.