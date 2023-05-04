Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s Waiting to Date the Right Woman in Discussion About Her Sexuality

Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid on exploring her sexuality.

The model, who has been in her single girl era since splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, recently shared that she is open to dating women.

"I would love to," Emily wrote to Jen Brill—the creative director of HommeGirls magazine—over Instagram in March, according to excerpts of the interview published on Elle May 4. "Waiting for the right one to come along. I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me, and I'll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'"

The 31-year-old—who told Harper's Bazaar last year that she sees sexuality on a "sliding scale"—said she used to be "a bit of a ‘pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen."

But these days? She's left the old Emily behind and is giving herself a pat on the back for how far she's come.