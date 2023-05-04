Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s Waiting to Date the Right Woman in Discussion About Her Sexuality

Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid on exploring her sexuality.
The model, who has been in her single girl era since splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, recently shared that she is open to dating women.
"I would love to," Emily wrote to Jen Brill—the creative director of HommeGirls magazine—over Instagram in March, according to excerpts of the interview published on Elle May 4. "Waiting for the right one to come along. I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me, and I'll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'"
The 31-year-old—who told Harper's Bazaar last year that she sees sexuality on a "sliding scale"—said she used to be "a bit of a ‘pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen."
But these days? She's left the old Emily behind and is giving herself a pat on the back for how far she's come.
"I'm proud of myself for this new era," the Cruise actress explained. "The younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."
And Emily—who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband—has even given the dating apps a chance.
"I've only gone on one date from an app, but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with," she said. "I'm really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people."
After entering her single era, Emily was linked to Pete Davidson, who she attended sports outings with last fall in New York City before the two celebrated the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday together.
At the time, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News that, although the pair had known each other for years, they reconnected after Pete texted Emily "wanting to get together to catch up."
However, the romance soon fizzled out and shortly after, EmRata was briefly linked to Eric Andre—with the two seen out at basketball games and the comedian sharing a NSFW photo of himself and Emily—before she was spotted making out with Harry Styles in Tokyo in March.
But the My Body author set the record straight about her dating goals in January, stating on her High Low with EmRata podcast that she was "trying to casually date and not get booed up."