Jennifer Lopez Shares How Her Twins Emme and Max Are Embracing Being Teenagers

Jennifer Lopez is filled with amor, amor, amor as she watches her children grow up.
The singer recently shared how her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz, who she welcomed with ex Marc Anthony, are settling into their teenage years, noting they both have strong personalities and are "giving it to me" just like any other high schooler would.
"They're becoming adults," Jennifer told Today's Hoda Kotb in a May 3 episode. "They are challenging everything in life. They're looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. They're thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."
Their curiosities and passions, Jennifer added, will help them be successful in life.
"I think they're gonna change the world," the Hustlers star continued, "and make it so much better, so much better than what we did."
She also touched on her blended family with husband Ben Affleck, adding that Emme and Max are overjoyed having him in their lives. Their family also includes Ben's daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, all of whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
"They love Ben," Jennifer said of Emme and Max. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them, as well. He has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us. He's fantastic, he really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. They love him. They appreciate him, and so do I."
@todayshow @JLO says that raising #Teenagers isn't easy, but that her children with #MarcAnthony Emme and Max give her hope for the future. #Parenting #MomLife #JLo #JenniferLopez #TODAYShow ? original sound - TODAY Show
Ben's connection to Emme and Max was seen in a February birthday tribute Jennifer posted in honor of her kids. In the slideshow, the singer shared snaps of her husband sharing sweet moments with the twins and hugging them at dinner.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," she captioned her post. "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever."