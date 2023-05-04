Jennifer Lopez Shares How Her Twins Emme and Max Are Embracing Being Teenagers

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is filled with amor, amor, amor as she watches her children grow up.

The singer recently shared how her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz, who she welcomed with ex Marc Anthony, are settling into their teenage years, noting they both have strong personalities and are "giving it to me" just like any other high schooler would.

"They're becoming adults," Jennifer told Today's Hoda Kotb in a May 3 episode. "They are challenging everything in life. They're looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. They're thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."

Their curiosities and passions, Jennifer added, will help them be successful in life.

"I think they're gonna change the world," the Hustlers star continued, "and make it so much better, so much better than what we did."