I’ve Tried Hundreds of Celebrity Skincare Products, Here Are the 3 I Can’t Live Without

There's nothing I love more than the intersection of pop culture and shopping. So, of course, I enjoy trying products from celebrity skincare lines. Most of the time the products are alright, but not good enough for me to buy them again or recommend them to E! readers. Even so, I can't help shopping for skincare, just hoping that one of them will earn a permanent spot in my beauty routine. Out of the hundreds of celebrity skincare products I've tried, there are only three that I cannot live without. I wholeheartedly recommend these picks from beauty lines created by Scarlett Johansson, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kylie Jenner.

The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Purifying Blue Clay Mask has helped reduce the appearance of pores and shine better than any other mask I've used. I am a self-appointed expert when it comes to under-eye gels, but I have never used an eye mask that's nearly as hydrating as the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. As someone with oily skin, I never thought I would use a facial oil, let alone love one. However, the Kylie Skin Clarifying Facial Oil has become a product that I never run out of. I always buy two at a time. This oil clears up my breakouts and hydrates my skin at the same time.

If you're skeptical about trying products from celebrity skincare brands, I completely understand the trepidation. I have incredibly sensitive skin that doesn't love many products. Let me tell you more about my must-haves and why they're worth checking out.