I’ve Tried Hundreds of Celebrity Skincare Products, Here Are the 3 I Can’t Live Without

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing I love more than the intersection of pop culture and shopping. So, of course, I enjoy trying products from celebrity skincare lines. Most of the time the products are alright, but not good enough for me to buy them again or recommend them to E! readers. Even so, I can't help shopping for skincare, just hoping that one of them will earn a permanent spot in my beauty routine. Out of the hundreds of celebrity skincare products I've tried, there are only three that I cannot live without. I wholeheartedly recommend these picks from beauty lines created by Scarlett Johansson, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kylie Jenner.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Purifying Blue Clay Mask has helped reduce the appearance of pores and shine better than any other mask I've used. I am a self-appointed expert when it comes to under-eye gels, but I have never used an eye mask that's nearly as hydrating as the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. As someone with oily skin, I never thought I would use a facial oil, let alone love one. However, the Kylie Skin Clarifying Facial Oil has become a product that I never run out of. I always buy two at a time. This oil clears up my breakouts and hydrates my skin at the same time.
If you're skeptical about trying products from celebrity skincare brands, I completely understand the trepidation. I have incredibly sensitive skin that doesn't love many products. Let me tell you more about my must-haves and why they're worth checking out.
My Top 3 Celebrity Skincare Products
The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask
This is an amazing clay mask from Scarlett Johansson's brand. It clears out the gunk in my pores without drying out or stripping my skin. It even calms down my redness. My skin is naturally on the oily side. Then, I try products to combat that oiliness and I end up dry skin. It's a frustrating cycle, so it was great to find a clay mask that clears up my breakouts and provides balance to my skin instead of giving me that harsh stripped feeling. I use this all over my face, but it really does wonders on my T-Zone and chin. If you are annoyed by oily, shiny skin with frequent breakouts, I highly recommend this mask.
Another great thing about this mask is that it's easy to take off after ten minutes. Usually I have to put in so much effort to remove clay masks, scrubbing, and leaving my skin kind of read. This one comes off with ease and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft.
I'm not the only one who loves this. A shopper reviewed, "MY FAVORITE MASK. This feels great on my skin and has noticeably reduced my acne. Cannot recommend enough!"
Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
As someone who barely sleeps, I appreciate hydrating under-eye masks. I have tried so many, but I was truly stopped in my tracks when I used the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads. These are the most-moisturizing under-eye gels I have ever used, hands down. They give me next-level hydration, but they don't slip around on my face. These make me look much more awake than I am, decrease puffiness, eliminate dark circles, and make my skin super soft. They are extra refreshing if you keep them in the fridge.
A shopper raved, "I use it in the morning after I wash my face and I'm blown away by the way it wakes my eyes up! I wake up with tired puffy eyes often and this is amazing!"
Kylie Skin Clarifying Facial Oil
So many acne products dry out my skin. It's tough to find something that actually clears up breakouts without irritating my skin. This oil is unbelievable. It gets rid of my zits and hydrates my skin at the same time without feeling greasy or heavy on my skin. You can use this twice a day, but I prefer to use it as an overnight treatment. When I wake up, my skin is clear, soft, and shine-free. During the day, I will mix it in with my moisturizer to save myself some time while I get ready. This gives me a lit-from-within glow.
I never thought that using an oil on my face would get rid of the excess oil, but this product really comes through. Every time I use it, I am obsessed with the immediate improvement in my skin. It also calms my redness.
A shopper said, "Clean and clear skin. This is a miracle on my skin.. I have oily combination skin and this definitely balanced me out while clearing it up!!"
Want to do more celebrity-inspired shopping? Here are 12 things from goop's $79,766 Mother's Day gift guide we'd actually buy.