Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Sam Cusick

Watch : DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Lindsay Arnold's dance troupe just got bigger.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced May 4 that she and husband Sam Cusick—who are also parents to daughter Sage, 2—welcomed a baby girl.

"We are so in love," Lindsay, who shared a day earlier that her contractions were in full effect, captioned a series of hospital room photos. "Mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. thank you for all the love."

It was a bit of bumpy road getting there. In August of last year, she shared she had a false positive pregnancy test. "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later," she wrote on TikTok, which featured her Sage comforting her, "but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."

However, in October, she revealed exclusively to E! News that she was pregnant.