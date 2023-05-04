Still Shopping for Mother’s Day? Mom Will Love These Gifts That Won’t Look Last-Minute

Procrastination gets the best of all of us. Here are some thoughtful last-minute gifts that mom will love!

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar May 04, 2023 8:47 PMTags
Ecomm, Mother's Day Last-Minute

In case you didn't know, Mother's Day is May 14. We know, it crept up on us too! If the holiday celebrating mamas everywhere slipped your mind this year, it's okay! Or maybe you have ten tabs open trying to decide what to get the mother figure in your life. Wherever you might be on your gifting journey, we're here to help!

We have rounded up some thoughtful gifts that your mom will love and appreciate. Plus, retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom and Ulta allow you to order your gifts online and pick them up at a nearby store. And as long as you hide the box or bag, mom will have no idea you just picked out her gift! 

For all the last-minute gifts that will make your mom oh-so happy on Mother's Day, scroll below!

These Mother's Day Gifts From Kardashian-Jenner Brands Will Make Mom Say "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie"

FabFitFun Box

Start each season off with a box full of six to eight full-size, premium products chosen just for you, valued at over $300. FabFitFun boxes have items for beauty, fitness, wellness and home. This summer's box features products from top brands like Ouai, Free People, Draper James and Fenty Beauty. Gift mom a subscription or an individual box and she's sure to love it. 

$50
FabFitFun

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Duo

A luxurious perfume set like this from Yves Saint Laurent is impressive and sure to be well-received. Plus, Sephora offers fast shipping options and same-day delivery for items in stock locally. 

$35
Sephora

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 7.3-Quart, White

If your mom loves being in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a versatile dutch oven. It comes in several colors and sizes, and Amazon shoppers left 32,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$64
Amazon

Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner

According to one Amazon reviewer, this small vacuum is the only portable vacuum you need. It's not only super cute and comes in several colors, it does an excellent job of cleaning up light messes. 

$100
$69
Amazon

Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches

Packed with 1% caffeine, licorice extract, peptides, aloe vera and hydrogel technology, these eye patches will help mom look like she didn't stay up all night worrying about you. They'll reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and plump fine lines. And you can order them online and pick them up at an Ulta store near you if you're in a rush!

 

$18
Ulta

Face Gym Workout

Treat mom to the ultimate self-care day with an in-person or virtual Face Gym workout! And there's no need to contribute to mom's face lift fund because these unique treatments will help give mom's skin a lift while targeting other skin concerns.

Prices Vary
Face Gym

Cameo Gift Card

Does your mom love a particular actor, reality TV star or athlete? Treat them to a Cameo gift card and they can choose from thousands of celebrities on the platform to send them a personalized message. Or you can surprise mom with a message!

Cameo

Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat

If your mom always complains about having cold or sore feet, treat her to this heated foot massager! With 18 rotating massager nodes and adjustable height, your mom will feel like she's at the spa even when she's working at her desk. This product has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$70
$42
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Barefoot dreams is the ultimate authority on all things cozy! This versatile cardigan will make mom feel cozy, calm and collected thanks to incredibly plush fabric. 

$116
$81
Nordstrom

Eve Lom Rescue Mask

Bring the spa to mom with this nourishing mask featuring ingredients like kaolin clay and honey. Eve Lom's dermatologically-tested mask helps to purify, refine and improve skin texture.

$90
$90
Nordstrom
$90
Amazon
$90
Revolve

LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks

Help mom relax and unwind with these K-Beauty sheet masks! They'll help hydrate, nourish and brighten skin, in addition to eliminating dead skin and tightening pores.

$17
Amazon

Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask

Give mom's skin some TLC while she sleeps with cocokind's resurfacing sleep mask! Packed with bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, and other powerful ingredients like wild indigo extract and plant-derived beta-glucan, this magical mask will promote a youthful-looking complexion and help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and discoloration, according to the brand.

$24
Ulta
$24
$18
Amazon

Magic Spoon Cereal- 4-Pack

How many times did your mom pour you a bowl of cereal when you were growing up? A lot. Why not return the favor with a 4-Pack of Magic Spoon's high-protein, grain-free cereal? The variety pack will help mom start off her morning on a flavorful and healthy note. For an extra fun touch, you can gift her a chic bowl and spoon.

$44
Magic Spoon

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set

With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! Mom can use it while she's sitting in her work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!

$29
$25
Amazon

Still shopping for Mother's Day? Mom will love these 44 gifts from celebrity brands

