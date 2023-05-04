Still Shopping for Mother’s Day? Mom Will Love These Gifts That Won’t Look Last-Minute

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't know, Mother's Day is May 14. We know, it crept up on us too! If the holiday celebrating mamas everywhere slipped your mind this year, it's okay! Or maybe you have ten tabs open trying to decide what to get the mother figure in your life. Wherever you might be on your gifting journey, we're here to help!
We have rounded up some thoughtful gifts that your mom will love and appreciate. Plus, retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom and Ulta allow you to order your gifts online and pick them up at a nearby store. And as long as you hide the box or bag, mom will have no idea you just picked out her gift!
For all the last-minute gifts that will make your mom oh-so happy on Mother's Day, scroll below!
FabFitFun Box
Start each season off with a box full of six to eight full-size, premium products chosen just for you, valued at over $300. FabFitFun boxes have items for beauty, fitness, wellness and home. This summer's box features products from top brands like Ouai, Free People, Draper James and Fenty Beauty. Gift mom a subscription or an individual box and she's sure to love it.
Yves Saint Laurent Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Duo
A luxurious perfume set like this from Yves Saint Laurent is impressive and sure to be well-received. Plus, Sephora offers fast shipping options and same-day delivery for items in stock locally.
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 7.3-Quart, White
If your mom loves being in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a versatile dutch oven. It comes in several colors and sizes, and Amazon shoppers left 32,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner
According to one Amazon reviewer, this small vacuum is the only portable vacuum you need. It's not only super cute and comes in several colors, it does an excellent job of cleaning up light messes.
Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches
Packed with 1% caffeine, licorice extract, peptides, aloe vera and hydrogel technology, these eye patches will help mom look like she didn't stay up all night worrying about you. They'll reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and plump fine lines. And you can order them online and pick them up at an Ulta store near you if you're in a rush!
Face Gym Workout
Treat mom to the ultimate self-care day with an in-person or virtual Face Gym workout! And there's no need to contribute to mom's face lift fund because these unique treatments will help give mom's skin a lift while targeting other skin concerns.
Cameo Gift Card
Does your mom love a particular actor, reality TV star or athlete? Treat them to a Cameo gift card and they can choose from thousands of celebrities on the platform to send them a personalized message. Or you can surprise mom with a message!
Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat
If your mom always complains about having cold or sore feet, treat her to this heated foot massager! With 18 rotating massager nodes and adjustable height, your mom will feel like she's at the spa even when she's working at her desk. This product has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Barefoot dreams is the ultimate authority on all things cozy! This versatile cardigan will make mom feel cozy, calm and collected thanks to incredibly plush fabric.
Eve Lom Rescue Mask
Bring the spa to mom with this nourishing mask featuring ingredients like kaolin clay and honey. Eve Lom's dermatologically-tested mask helps to purify, refine and improve skin texture.
LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks
Help mom relax and unwind with these K-Beauty sheet masks! They'll help hydrate, nourish and brighten skin, in addition to eliminating dead skin and tightening pores.
Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask
Give mom's skin some TLC while she sleeps with cocokind's resurfacing sleep mask! Packed with bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, and other powerful ingredients like wild indigo extract and plant-derived beta-glucan, this magical mask will promote a youthful-looking complexion and help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and discoloration, according to the brand.
Magic Spoon Cereal- 4-Pack
How many times did your mom pour you a bowl of cereal when you were growing up? A lot. Why not return the favor with a 4-Pack of Magic Spoon's high-protein, grain-free cereal? The variety pack will help mom start off her morning on a flavorful and healthy note. For an extra fun touch, you can gift her a chic bowl and spoon.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! Mom can use it while she's sitting in her work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Still shopping for Mother's Day? Mom will love these 44 gifts from celebrity brands.