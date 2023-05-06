Dearest Readers, Let's Fact-Check Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Shall We?

Watch : Golda Rosheuvel Talks Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Becoming a HUGE HIT

Double the coronations, double the royal fun.

While King Charles III was officially crowned Britain's ruling monarch on May 6, it wasn't the first coronation to be streamed this month. Netflix's highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered May 4, inviting viewers to discover the intimate origin of its titular character.

Ironically enough, Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel, who reprises her role from the mothershow, and India Amarteifio as the younger version) wasn't a character featured in Julia Quinn's bestselling book series on which the series is based. But, by the power of Shonda Rhimes' pen, the real-life royal became such a powerhouse force that she landed her own spinoff series.

In its six episodes, fans see how Charlotte went from German princess to British queen, including her complicated relationship with her husband King George III (Corey Mylchreest) and the political, social and racial minefields she navigated as the first Black member of the royal family.