Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Moments With True and Tatum

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

Get ready to keep up with the newest addition to the Kardashian clan.

On May 25, the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son was revealed to be Tatum. As previously noted by the reality star, the moniker keeps with the tradition of starting with the letter "T" to match their 5-year-old daughter True's first initial.

However, it's been quite the journey finding the right moniker and keeping it a secret until the big reveal. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," Khloe—who welcomed her son via surrogate last summer—explained during an April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

In the wake of his birth, Khloe also kept her son off social media and out of the spotlight. It wasn't until September when the Good American mogul introduced her baby boy to the world, sharing his birth story on the second season premiere of The Kardashians.

"I am so grateful," she said during the emotional episode, which showed Khloe and her ex visiting their son at the hospital shortly after his arrival. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."