Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Moments With True and Tatum

The name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son has been revealed! Relive all the baby boy's cutest moments, including family time with sister True Thompson.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

Get ready to keep up with the newest addition to the Kardashian clan.

On May 25, the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son was revealed to be Tatum. As previously noted by the reality star, the moniker keeps with the tradition of starting with the letter "T" to match their 5-year-old daughter True's first initial. 

However, it's been quite the journey finding the right moniker and keeping it a secret until the big reveal. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," Khloe—who welcomed her son via surrogate last summer—explained during an April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

In the wake of his birth, Khloe also kept her son off social media and out of the spotlight. It wasn't until September when the Good American mogul introduced her baby boy to the world, sharing his birth story on the second season premiere of The Kardashians.

"I am so grateful," she said during the emotional episode, which showed Khloe and her ex visiting their son at the hospital shortly after his arrival. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have." 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

The 38-year-old went on to share the first photo of her newborn's face in March, when she penned a birthday tribute to Tristan as they continued to co-parent. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote on Instagram. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

In the accompanying images, Tristan—who is also dad to sons Prince, 6, and Theo, 17 months—was pictured cuddling his youngest child.

"My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation," Khloe added in the caption. "Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free."

To see some of Khloe and Tristan's family moments with their son, keep reading.

Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy shared a sweet moment with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

