How Teddi Mellencamp's Cancer Journey Pushed Her Be Vulnerable With Her Kids

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

For Teddi Mellencamp, cancer has taught her to be more than skin deep.

Especially when it comes to reliving her stage 2 melanoma journey with her and husband Edwin Arroyave's kids Slate, 10, Cruz, 8, Doze, 2, and stepdaughter Isabella, 14.

"There was one day I was feeling down and I said to them, 'Because of mommy's boo-boos and what happened, I'm not feeling like myself,'" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who has had 11 spot removals since last October, recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "'And I want you guys to know I'm OK. I love you so much. But if I don't seem like myself, it's nothing you've done. It's how I, personally, am doing and feeling and I just want you guys to know that.'"

Being vulnerable with her kids has created a safe space for the family as a whole.